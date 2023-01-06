Read full article on original website
Mastercard announces Web3 spotlight program to develop & launch emerging musical artists in the digital economy
Mastercard extended its growing music footprint with the launch of the Web3-based Mastercard Artist Accelerator program. Web3’s capabilities have the potential to open a new dimension for music content creation, collaboration and ownership; however, this nascent space has yet to fully deliver—particularly for emerging artists. The Mastercard Artist Accelerator will connect select artists from around the world with notable mentors and a dynamic fanbase as they learn and create in Web3. The program culminates later in 2023 with a livestreamed artist showcase.
Switzerland’s Leading Payment App TWINT Chooses Netguardians’ AI Software to Bolster Fraud Mitigation With Real-time Transaction Monitoring
Award-winning Swiss FinTech NetGuardians, renowned for its enterprise risk platform for combatting financial fraud, has announced that Switzerland’s leading payment app TWINT has selected its software as part of an enhanced fraud prevention program. NetGuardians software detects anomalous payments through its innovative behavioural analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence....
Fintech Startup CLOWD9 Partners With Netcetera to Help Combat Global Payments Fraud
CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native and decentralized payments processing platform has partnered with Netcetera, a global software company for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, as its payment security provider. CLOWD9 will use its 3-D secure issuer service for transaction authentication and Access Control Server (ACS). Netcetera operate...
Crypto tax automation platform Cryptiony raises €500k pre-seed funding to expand in the UK
Cryptiony, a crypto tax automation platform for individuals, traders and tax professionals, has closed a €500k pre-seed financing round led by ff Venture Capital of New York with participation by Pointer.Capital and Marcin Wenus, a web3-focused angel. Bootstrapped until now, the new pre-seed funding will enable Cryptiony to launch into the UK – the largest crypto market in Europe – with a subscription model that gives it a strong price advantage over competitors. Cryptiony is also expanding its development team to introduce new features, and new exchange and blockchain integrations. The startup has already achieved leadership in Poland, with a tenfold increase in subscriber numbers in 2022. It is aiming for European leadership by the end of 2025.
Allianz Trade, Santander CIB & Two Partnered to Develop a New B2B BNPL Solution Dedicated to Large Multinational Corporates
Allianz Trade, the world leader in trade credit insurance, Two, the pioneering business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce payments platform, and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), one of the Top Trade Finance banks in the banking sector, have partnered to provide the first global B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution for large multinational corporates. This is the first partnership of its kind. The companies have combined Allianz Trade’s more than 100 years of experience in trade credit insurance with Two’s cutting-edge B2B BNPL technology and Santander CIB’s capabilities and expertise in tailor-made Working Capital Solutions with more than EUR +300Bn of turnover.
Ideagen launches ESG tool to help customers combat greenwashing
‘Greenwashing’ is becoming an increasing concern for companies globally – but complying with complex and evolving environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations can be a challenge for time-poor sustainability, compliance and audit professionals. Keen to offer a solution, UK-based tech company Ideagen, which provides software for high-compliance and...
Tulipshare Calls on PayPal to Provide Non-discriminatory Financial Services to All Users
Tulipshare, a UK-based activist investing platform, announced today that they have submitted a shareholder proposal to PayPal, calling on the company to provide non-discriminatory financial services to all users. Tulipshare’s proposal follows campaigns launched by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a petition on Change.org asking PayPal to end its biased practices in account suspensions.
AutoRek’s Hugh Burden on the 3 Challenges of Cross Border Payments
AutoRek’s Head of Sales, Hugh Burden, on Cross Border Payments and the 3 challenges that come with it. Whether it be a foreign exchange, regulations in other jurisdictions, or adapting to international systems – for financial institutions to go global, flexibility in operations must be a priority in the same quality of services is to be exacted across regions.
Intergiro Announces Free Business Banking Services for Merchants to Fight Inflation
Intergiro, a Swedish business account provider and payment processor, has announced that it will offer free banking services to merchants who open a merchant business account with the company. This move comes in response to rising inflation rates and uncertain market conditions, which places pressure on businesses to reduce costs. By providing free business banking services, Intergiro will help merchants save money and better navigate these challenging economic times.
Bolttech Partners With AIS in Thailand
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand’s leading mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ programme. The AIS Care+ programme allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for...
Twenty7tec announces second acquisition of 2023
Leading fintech firm Twenty7tec has today announced that it has acquired the remaining shares of digital & AI innovators Meet Parker for an undisclosed sum. The award-winning digital engagement tool, Meet Parker, is best known for helping companies convert more leads, cross-sell additional policies, and retain more clients through the power of AI. With offices in the UK and the Far East, the company has built a range of sophisticated, customer-facing solutions that utilise artificial intelligence to engage with customers, triaging questions before ultimately passing the customer onto a qualified adviser, allowing a near-seamless transition from marketing and communication to real-person advice.
Delphin Investments Announces Partnership with JAVLIN Invest
Delphin Investments, a minority owned multi-strategy asset manager offering a range of traditional and alternative investment products, and JAVLIN Invest, the first and only mobile app to provide risk-return portfolio optimization, and the ability to project long-term returns based on potential macroeconomic conditions, today announced their joint partnership. The partnership provides institutional and retail investors access to a Large-Cap strategy managed by JAVLIN Invest through the asset management platform of Delphin Investments. Additionally, Delphin Investments and JAVLIN Invest will jointly develop a risk management solution, building upon Delphin’s MyCIOWorkbench and JAVLIN’s mobile platform.
UK Fintech Body, Innovate Finance Reveals the 2022 Global Fintech Investment Trends
New data by Innovate Finance, the industry body representing the FinTech community in the UK, reveals the global FinTech investment trends in 2022. The total capital invested into FinTech globally reached $92 billion in 2022, a decrease of 30% compared to 2021, when total investment amounted to $130 billion. The capital invested in FinTech in 2022 was spread across 5,263 deals – compared to 6,146 deals in 2021.
BNP Paribas joins AccessFintech Series C funding round
BNP Paribas announces a strategic investment in AccessFintech, a leading fintech company evolving the capital markets’ operating model through data and workflow collaboration. The investment is being made by BNP Paribas’s Securities Services unit, the bank’s post-trade arm. It will enable BNP Paribas to provide its Corporate and Institutional...
BidX Markets Grows Global Team with New APAC Head Harry Fry
BidX Markets, the globally regulated multi-asset liquidity and trading technology provider has today announced it is continuing to expand its international team with the addition of Harry Fry who will be overseeing and growing the firm’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. The B2B trading technology firm which provides some of the...
UK insurtech Superscript scoops £45m in Series B to transform SME insurance
UK-based insurtech Superscript, a digital-first insurance provider to small businesses and high-growth tech companies, has completed a £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The round was led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford. Other...
Paul Ratcliffe Returns to Bibby to Navigate Marine Finance Business
International SME financier, Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has appointed Paul Ratcliffe as Managing Director for its new Marine Finance business set to launch this year. With 40 years’ experience in the maritime and asset finance sectors, Paul began his career at BFS’s parent company, Bibby Line Group (Bibby), in 1980 when he joined his first ship, MV Dorsetshire.
Insurtech Startup Propeller Bonds Raises $6.4M in Seed Funding
Philly-based insurtech, Propeller, Inc., has announced that it has raised $6.4M in seed funding led by a consortium of industry partners. This round of funding will enable the company to accelerate growth and further its mission of transforming the surety industry. The company will use the funds to invest in people, finish its development roadmap, expand its product base, and drastically increase marketing and sales efforts to add agents to the Propeller ecosystem.
Tide appoints Chief Product Officer
Tide, the UK’s leading business banking platform, has today announced the appointment of Vinay Ramani to the new role of Chief Product Officer. Vinay will drive Tide’s vision for its global product strategy, broaden Tide’s small business-focused offering in the UK and India, and progress Tide’s members’ experience as it internationalises.
Intellias Builds Innovative Fintech Platform to Help FinCompare Bridge the Gap Between SMEs and Banks
Intellias, a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises, has announced its role in supporting Germany-based FinCompare, a financing platform for SMEs, with its full-cycle development of Software-as-a-Service market network and subsequent financing from Volksbanken Berlin. Intellias managed the project’s delivery model to offer a one-place system for banking needs in which users can fill in data, send documents for recognitions, and then go to the final advisor to decide whether an applicant’s loans continue.
