Dakota County, MN

hot967.fm

Cargill CFO Stepping Down

(Minnetonka, MN) — Cargill’s chief financial officer is stepping down. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness announced Jamie Miller’s resignation yesterday, saying she is taking a role at another company. Miller joined Cargill in June 2021 and was the company’s first female CFO. The chain’s vice president of finance will step in as acting CFO during the transition.
MINNETONKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Demolition Work Underway at Former Golden Valley Optum Site

A prominent site for redevelopment in Golden Valley now looks much different. Demolition work has started at a vacant office building north of Highway 55 and east of Golden Valley Country Club. The site, which has been vacant since 2016, used to be offices for Optum Health. The Golden Valley...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Dakota County’s Chief Judge Kevin F. Mark to retire, Honorable Caroline H. Lennon to serve in his stead

The Honorable Kevin F. Mark, current chief judge of the First Judicial District, will reach the mandatory MN judicial retirement age of 70 on January 31, 2023. Effective February 1, 2023, the Honorable Caroline H. Lennon, current assistant chief judge of the District, will assume the chief judge duties for the remainder of the current term that expires on June 30, 2023.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

MnDOT, farmers join forces to combat ‘snow fences’

Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
NEW ULM, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

A registered offender has a new address in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority funnels more money into City’s Facade Improvement Program

The City of Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority (HEDRA) has announced a second round of funding for the Façade Improvement Program, which helps property owners that wish to make exterior building improvements that eliminate blight. The Façade Improvement Program was established to stimulate private sector investment in order...
HASTINGS, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization

This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term.  The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

krwc1360.com

KARE 11

Radon testing plummets for new home sales

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Since 2020, radon testing done during home sales has gone down 39%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's a critical opportunity to find out if you're being exposed to this one carcinogen, and an opportunity to take action to fix it," said Daniel Tranter, the MDH Indoor Air Unit Supervisor.
MINNESOTA STATE

