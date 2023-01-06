Newark Council President on snow removal: We dropped the ball

NEWARK − City Council members said Newark residents have expressed frustration with snow removal during the Christmastime storm.

For years, even decades, Newark residents have complained about snow removal, especially compared to its neighbor, Heath. City leaders have often responded to the criticism by pointing out that Newark has far fewer plows and plow drivers per capita than its neighbors, and its initial focus must be clearing state routes – Ohio 16, Ohio 13 and Ohio 37.

City Council President Don Ellington closed the first council meeting of the year on Tuesday night with a comment on the public responses he received and his critique of the snow-clearing performance.

“I got a lot of texts and a lot of emails about snow removal,” Ellington said. “It was a challenge this time and I think we clearly dropped the ball. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I don’t think there’s any excuse for that. I just know we didn’t do well, and we’ll certainly need to do better.”

On Wednesday, Ellington summed up what residents told him:

“They weren’t happy with the streets,” Ellington said. “Granville and Heath were pretty clear and Newark streets weren’t good at all. I think we just didn’t get the brine down in time. We didn’t get the job done.”

Elizabeth Carr, a Stonewall Drive resident, wrote in a letter-to-the editor of The Advocate that she was scared of the road conditions she saw on Christmas Day.

“The roads were treacherous from the storm two days prior,” Carr wrote. “The roads were nothing but ice. Then, as I approached the 30th and West Main intersection, I started sliding into thru traffic. Luckily, I was able to stop. I proceeded up across the tracks and spotted something miraculous, up ahead.

“Oh my gosh, the streets ahead were pristine, clean, clear, and safe. I drove around in awe. The parking lots were clean too! How could this be? Then, I realized that I had entered the city of Heath.”

Carr said she returned home on 21 st Street, and as she passed the “Welcome to Newark” sign, the roads immediately deteriorated. She saw a vehicle stuck on her street, struggling to get up the hill.

“I don’t know what Newark is doing with our tax dollars, but the safety of its citizens is not on their minds,” Carr wrote. “I want my tax money back. This is absolutely dereliction of duty, putting our safety at risk."

Mary Mendicino, a Hudson Avenue resident, attended the council meeting to share her concerns.

“I’m here to talk about the problems with our roads,” Mendicino said. “I know this holiday season was a little crazy with the weather. After this last situation, I really felt compelled to come here.

“I understand the growth that’s about to hit us and when I see how we’re struggling now, I want to know what’s going to happen. Are we preparing?”

Service Director David Rhodes said, “We weren’t able to do any pre-treating because it was raining. Our guys worked very hard.”

Streets Superintendent Buster Prince agreed the rain was a major factor.

“We came in 11 o’clock Thursday night and started pre-treating and the rain picked up pretty heavy,” Prince said. “When it switched over to snow, everything was still wet. I’m not in control of Mother Nature.”

Prince said it was 6 degrees on Christmas and the road salt loses its efficiency at 15 to 16 degrees. He said he had about 20 drivers, including two mechanics. Three employees were on injury leave and one was out of town.

“I had a full shift in pretty much all weekend except Sunday,” Prince said.

Carr wrote that on Dec. 26, when it was about 20 degrees, “Here comes a plow with no salt, for the first time, accomplishing absolutely nothing.”

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark Council President on snow removal: We dropped the ball