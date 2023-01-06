Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
vincennespbs.org
Joint investigation leads to arrest
A Greene County Indiana man was arrested late last week for Felony Child Molesting. 31-year-old Christopher Allen Cook of Worthington was also charged with Felony counts of Child Seduction and Rape and Possession of Paraphernalia. The arrest came as the result of a joint investigation between Indiana and Kentucky State...
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
wamwamfm.com
New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses
The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
vincennespbs.org
Jail log shows several meth related arrests
On the Knox County Jail report from the weekend…. -A Vincennes woman was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 5 this morning for Possession of Meth. Bond for 31 year old Leigha Greenwell was set at $5000. -20-year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis of Vincennes was arrested Sunday...
wzdm.com
Today’s the Day for Memorial Bridge Closure in Vincennes
Today is the day for a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. From today on, the bridge will be closed until the end of April. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The bridge can be detoured by using the Red Skelton Bridge on U.S. 50.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Charged on Drug Counts
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a drug discovery during a traffic stop. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 29 year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis. During the stop, Lewis was found to be driving while suspended. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Slayton-Lewis was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
WTHI
Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
wzdm.com
House on Cherokee Drive Suffers Extensive Damage from Sunday Fire
Extensive damage was reported in a fire yesterday afternoon to a home on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. Vincennes Township firemen got to the house around 3:30 yesterday afternoon. The family living in the home escaped the structure; authorities were also able to rescue a large dog that had been trapped inside the home. The dog was taken to Southgate Veterinary Center for treatment. Three family members were also treated for non-life threatening conditions at Good Samaritan Hospital. The names of the injured victims were not released.
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
wzdm.com
Milton Wilkes, 87, Vincennes
Milton Wilkes, 87, of Vincennes, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Milton was born on January 15, 1935 in Vincennes to the late Earl and Dora (Benefield) Wilkes. Milton was a graduate of Lincoln High School and worked many years for Sears & Roebuck. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, auctions, and working alongside his beloved wife, Shirley, in her ceramic shop.
WTHI
High-speed car chase in Terre Haute leads to multiple arrests
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department was involved in a high-speed car chase Sunday afternoon. Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for multiple violations when the driver did not stop and kept driving. The chase went through residential areas before it came to a stop near...
wtyefm.com
January 2023 Mugshots
Mugshots are of people booked at the Crawford County Jail and are representative of the booking, not their guilt or innocence. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
wzdm.com
Vicki Gabbart, 64, Vincennes
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
wzdm.com
More State Grants are Possible for Broadband Internet Expansion
A state grant has led to further broadband Internet access across rural parts of Indiana. Among the latest extensions is improved broadband work for the City of Bicknell. R-T-C Communications is actively upgrading the service for Bicknell Citizens. Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer says the extension is part of Governor...
