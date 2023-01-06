Read full article on original website
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Change Order for Pantheon Marquee
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a change order for the marquee of the Pantheon Business Theatre in downtown Vincennes. The order allows the spending of just over $3,500 for upgraded electric work to the marquee. That includes a power connector and time clock on the marquee itself. The...
Vincennes City Council Committee to Talk Trash Monday of Next Week
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods & Housing Committee will meet Monday of next week to start discussion of trash collection reform. The City is currently on a trash sticker system to pay for the service. However, in recent months, Council members have considered other options to more efficiently handle the service.
More State Grants are Possible for Broadband Internet Expansion
A state grant has led to further broadband Internet access across rural parts of Indiana. Among the latest extensions is improved broadband work for the City of Bicknell. R-T-C Communications is actively upgrading the service for Bicknell Citizens. Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer says the extension is part of Governor...
Mayor Yochum Hints Toward Run for Fourth Term in Charge in Vincennes
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum has not definitively said yet whether he will run for a fourth term as Mayor. However, Mayor Yochum says the chances are good he will try for another four years in office. One person — City Council president Tim Salters — has already declared for the...
Today’s the Day for Memorial Bridge Closure in Vincennes
Today is the day for a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. From today on, the bridge will be closed until the end of April. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The bridge can be detoured by using the Red Skelton Bridge on U.S. 50.
Knox County Democrat Party to Hold Registration Session Tomorrow Night
The Knox County Democratic Party will hold a training event tomorrow night for anyone wishing to run for municipal office. The session is also for any Democrats wishing to run for office in 2024. The program is themed “You Could, Should, and Can Run.” It will be held at the...
Desk Space Still Available at Pantheon Business Theatre
The Vincennes Pantheon continues seeking co-workers for their spaces at the downtown Vincennes location. The business location is the space for the renovated Pantheon Theater at Fifth and Main. Carrie Lane is with the Pantheon. She reminds everyone there is still room for budding business people — even if office...
VCSC Board Names Leadership Team for Coming Year
The Vincennes Community School Board has named Lynne Bobe to be its president for the next year. The move was part of a reorganization session yesterday at the VCSC Administration Building. Other appointments include Aaron Bauer as vice president, with Pat Hutchison as secretary, and Karla Smith as treasurer. All...
Tony Jerrell Files for Second Republican Vincennes City Council At Large Nomination
Another name has filed for the Republican ticket for Vincennes City Council At-Large. Tony Jerrell is joining Marc McNeece in running for the two at-large postions. Jerrell is a newcomer to the race; McNeece is running for re-election. The other at-large Councilman — Tim Salters — is vacating the position to run for Mayor on the Republican ticket.
Vincennes Man Charged on Drug Counts
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a drug discovery during a traffic stop. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 29 year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis. During the stop, Lewis was found to be driving while suspended. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Slayton-Lewis was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Milton Wilkes, 87, Vincennes
Milton Wilkes, 87, of Vincennes, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Milton was born on January 15, 1935 in Vincennes to the late Earl and Dora (Benefield) Wilkes. Milton was a graduate of Lincoln High School and worked many years for Sears & Roebuck. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, auctions, and working alongside his beloved wife, Shirley, in her ceramic shop.
Vicki Gabbart, 64, Vincennes
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Amy June Gardner, 91, Washington
Amy June Gabhart Gardner 91, of Washington, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born in Alfordsville on June 21, 1931 to the late Howard D. Gabhart and Enid Baker Gabhart. Amy retired from Work One in Loogootee where she worked as a secretary. She...
Boys, Girls Basketball Highlighted Across the Area
One Knox County team is in action, as the South Knox girls’ basketball team faces Wood Memorial. Tip time is around 7:30; you can hear the game on 105.7, WUZR.
