Julius Erving Says Joel Embiid Will Win The MVP Award This Season

Former NBA superstar Julius Erving picks Joel Embiid as the favorite to win the MVP award this season.

When the duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden was formed, many doubted the decision by the Philadelphia 76ers. But over the last few months, the dynamic duo has proved its worth and has led the organization to one of the best records in the NBA.

Although both Joel Embiid and James Harden have been playing at an elite level, the former is once again having an MVP-like season. To be honest, that has been the case over the last few seasons.

In fact, many believed that Embiid was snubbed from winning the MVP award last season as Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic won the second consecutive MVP award of his career.

Julius Erving Explains Why Joel Embiid Is His Pick For Winning The MVP Award

Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is one of the biggest superstars to ever don the jersey of the Philadelphia 76ers . So it's no surprise that even after retiring from the league, Erving still supports Philly.

Keeping that in mind, Erving recently revealed he wants to see Joel Embiid win the first MVP award of his career.

"I said I’m biased, so I'll be East coast. I'm from New York but Philly is my second home so I got to go with Joel. He's been knocking at the door, two years, came up just short. He's constantly challenging himself saying, 'What do I have to do?' now he's leading the league in scoring. I don't know if it's gonna end up like that at the end of the year, but he would be my choice as a favorite it."

This is not the first time a former NBA star has openly admitted wanting to see Embiid win the MVP award. In fact, Shaquille O'Neal wants Joel Embiid to win the honor unanimously .

Embiid is currently averaging 33.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 4.6 APG while shooting 53.2% from the field. With that being said, Embiid is certainly making a strong case for himself to finally win the MVP award this season.

