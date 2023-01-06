ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Stop Laughing When Inside The NBA Talked About Charles Barkley's Grandson

By Aaron Abhishek
Kenny Smith and the big man just couldn't keep it together before Smith finally told the joke.

Credit: TNT/YouTube

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have rib-tickled viewers while analyzing NBA games on TNT, but their latest segment takes the cake.

There have been instances when the moments have ranged from outrageous to downright wild, but it hit a new high when O'Neal broke into a roaring laugh when the conversation steered towards Charles Barkley's grandson, Little Henry.

Having mistaken Henry to be nine, co-host Kenny Smith had the floor open for some fun and it all began when Ernie Johnson asked Barkley about "Little Henry" and the latter replied that his grandson still couldn't call him "Big Pop".

Instead, the little knee-high would fondly call him "Dada" and the former MVP was keen on being called "Big Pop". And while Barkley went on to explain, Smith and the big man just couldn't keep it together before Smith finally told the joke.

Reliving The Entire Conversation Between The Inside The NBA Analysts That Had Shaquille O'Neal And The Rest Of The Team In Splits

On a day that had just four NBA games, the panel had a bit of wiggle room to speak outside of the sport, and just so for Barkley, it happened to be about his grandson.

Safe to say, the joke was taken in good spirits, just adding to every reason why fans should tune into the segment. All's well that ends well though, and even the little tyke got a shoutout from his legendary grandpa.

“Come on, man, I would have said, I know I’m gonna leave him alone, but I would have said, ‘Lil’ Henry slow?’

Barkley had a quick reply ready:

“He’s only like nine months. Lil’ Henry’s not slow ... Stop messing with him.”

This wasn't the first time O'Neal and Barkley have entertained the viewers and the rest of the crew with their fun on-screen banter. Previously, the latter and Smith went on to call the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar ugly , only for him to start laughing again.

Kenny: You have always been ...

Barkley: Ugly.

Kenny: That too.

There's no doubt that the ribbing, the comedy, most importantly, the insightful commentary make Inside The NBA one of the more fun shows to watch.

Comments / 13

A’shadeeyah
3d ago

I’d watched this last night and I’m laughing because Shaq’s laughing😅 But notice Ernie is like the hype man who keeps it going by geesing it up😂

Reply(1)
4
GthatsMe
2d ago

It was one of those moments where contents didn't matter. The laughter made you want to laugh along. The world needs more laughter on it. 😆 🤣 😂

Reply
2
