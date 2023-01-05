Read full article on original website
Birth control ruling to see fresh scrutiny at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Samantha Sorsby-Jones watched friends at her Texas high school go to great lengths to get birth control: Secretly arranging rides to clinics that didn’t require parental consent and hiding phones in bushes in case parents were tracking them. Starting Tuesday, access to reproductive healthcare...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Classified Documents From Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency Were Found in a Private Office. Here’s What We Know So Far
The discovery raises questions about potential unlawfulness, and it’s also set to have political implications amid a similar Trump probe.
Giuliani Hit with Grand Jury Subpoena for Trump-Related Records
Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory minion and ex-lawyer, received a grand jury subpoena asking him to hand over records related to Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election, a person familiar with the subpoena told CNN. The subpoena, which was issued in November, is part of an investigation into disbursements from the Save America PAC, Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle established after the 2020 election. The records requested in the inquiry include documents from Giuliani about payments he received when he filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf contesting the 2020 election results, the person said to CNN. The specific...
