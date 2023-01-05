ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Giuliani Hit with Grand Jury Subpoena for Trump-Related Records

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory minion and ex-lawyer, received a grand jury subpoena asking him to hand over records related to Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election, a person familiar with the subpoena told CNN. The subpoena, which was issued in November, is part of an investigation into disbursements from the Save America PAC, Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle established after the 2020 election. The records requested in the inquiry include documents from Giuliani about payments he received when he filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf contesting the 2020 election results, the person said to CNN. The specific...
WASHINGTON, DC

