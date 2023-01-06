ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU goes cold, 7-game winning streak ends

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhcbS_0k5TmH9v00

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – BYU’s seven-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night with a 64-59 loss to Loyola Marymount.

The two teams traded buckets in a back-and-forth battle for much of the game before LMU rode four-consecutive field goal makes to take a 60-52 lead with just under six minutes to play.

“We were just so limited with our movement on offense, we allowed ourselves to get stuck. We didn’t beat their physicality with our pace and movement,” head coach Mark Pope said. “That was problematic. They got us in isolation a few times and that hurt us.  I like my guys and they played hard.”

BYU rolls to 7th straight win, 71-58

Fousseyni Traore and Gideon George each scored 13 points to lead BYU, but the Cougars shot just 41 percent from the field and scored just two points over the last three and a half minutes of the game.

Despite the game-high deficit, BYU fought back to a one-possession game with a free-throw make from Noah Waterman and consecutive scores in the paint by Dallin Hall and Fousseyni Traore. With a 5-0 run, BYU had pulled within three at 60-57 with under four minutes to go.

The Lions responded and went up 62-57 with a key offensive rebound and putback score by forward Keli Leaupepe. While Gideon George would spin into the paint and score in the waning moments of the game, back-to-back, turnover-laden empty-possessions proved costly as the Cougars were unable to make the plays to come back at the end.

BYU outshot LMU 45-35 percent in the first half while forcing seven Lion turnovers to just five of its own. The Cougars also outscored LMU 24-10 in the paint during the opening 20 minutes. Free-throws proved the difference-maker with the Lions going 11-of-12 from the line to open the game and 15-of-23 overall. In contrast, BYU got to the free-throw line just nine times, making five. While the Cougars held LMU to 7-of-25 from 3-point range, it was enough to out-do BYU’s 2-of-13.

BYU opens final WCC season with 69-49 romp over Pacific

Dallih Hall also scored in double-figures with 10 points and four assists.

Traore made an impact early-on as he found George open for a cutting lay-in and Waterman available beyond the arc for a 3-point make. The sophomore forward added a bucket himself with a floater to put the Cougars up 11-9 in the opening minutes of play.

LMU would lead by as many as five at 22-17 in the first half before Hall took the lid off the bucket for BYU with a jump hook. Spencer Johnson then weaved through the defense and found Traore in the paint for an easy lay-in that tied the game at 22.

George, Johnson and Jaxson Robinson would each make key buckets over the final minutes of the half but a series of successful LMU free-throw attempts kept the game close and eventually knotted at 33 at the half.

BYU came out of the locker room with Traore blocking a shot and scoring on the other end. A Robinson 3-pointer and alley-oop lob to Atiki Ally Atiki helped the Cougars lead by as many as three before LMU reasserted itself on the way to the game-breaking eight-point lead.

BYU continues its two-game road trip with a matchup at San Diego on Saturday at 5 p.m. PST.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Rebekah Ripley Is A ‘Barbie Girl’ In BYU Gymnastics Floor Routine

PROVO, UT- One of the best parts of college gymnastics is the creativity that often goes into floor exercise routines that are competed throughout the season. Lately, UCLA has gotten a ton of credit and attention for the incredible dance elements they incorporate into their tumbling passes. However, it was BYU’s Rebekah Ripley that impressed over the opening college gymnastics weekend performing her interpretation of “Barbie Girl” at the Super16 Vegas Meet.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Coach Jay Hill Won’t Stop Working — Even At Disneyland

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s new defensive coordinator Jay Hill is relentless. When he was an assistant coach at the University of Utah, he was tabbed as one of the best recruiters in the Pac-12. During his time as a head coach at Weber State, he led the Wildcats to heights they had never experienced. Taking them to four consecutive Big Sky Championships and a Final Four appearance in the FCS Semifinals in 2019.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Weber State DE Nuuletau Sellesin Commits to BYU

BYU added some more defensive line help as defensive end Nuuletau Sellesin committed to BYU. Sellesin confirmed to me that he is enrolled at BYU for Winter Semester — which starts today — and is joining the team as a preferred walk-on. Sellesin played in 11 games this...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Former BYU stars Williams, Allgeier both top 1,000 yard mark

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – BYU had never produced an NFL running back that rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season. Until this year, when two former Cougars topped the 1,000 yard mark. BYU’s all-time leading rusher Jamaal Williams capped off the best year of his NFL career with two touchdowns in the […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

BYU blows past San Diego, 68-48

SAN DIEGO (ABC4 Sports) – BYU rebounded nicely from a disheartening loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday with a 68-48 blowout victory over San Diego Saturday night. Fousseyni Traore led four Cougars in double-figures with 15 points, while BYU held San Diego to their lowest offensive output of the season. “Our guys are really trying […]
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU

Missouri State graduate transfer Ian Fitzgerald committed to BYU on Sunday. Fitzgerald, an offensive tackle, committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Boise State, Memphis, Tulane, Utah State, and Coastal Carolina over a host of other Group of Five programs. Fitzgerald, who has just one year...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah Valley rolls to 10th straight victory, 71-60

EDINBURG, Texas (ABC4 Sports) – Le’Tre Darthard scored a game-high 19 points and Aziz Bandaogo recorded a double-double with a career-high 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead Utah Valley to a 75-61 road win at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Utah Valley improves to 13-4 overall and extends its win […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Utah’s five-game Pac-12 winning streak ends against Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Off to its best Pac-12 start in 11 years, the Runnin’ Utes got derailed at home by Oregon Saturday night, 70-60. N’Faly Dante finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and for the Ducks, who beat Utah for a 10th straight time. Dante […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Bountiful Redhawks Announce Cancer Diagnosis Of Football Player

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful High School football team announced the cancer diagnosis of offensive/defensive lineman Roman Groves. The Redhawks shared the news via the team’s Twitter account on January 7. “With permission from the family, we are reaching out to our football community. One of our...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Red Rocks open season with win over #6 LSU

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #3 Utah Gymnastics posted its highest season-opening score since 2005 and third-best in program history en route to a win over sixth-ranked LSU, downing the Tigers 197.275-196.775 on Friday night at the Huntsman Center. Behind the raucous crowd of 11,595 fans in Salt Lake City, Utah improved to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz continue to struggle, lose to Memphis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That led to Jones […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes women’s basketball team off to historic start

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Coming into this season, the Utes women’s basketball team knew it had talent. But going 14-0 to start in the season, earning its highest ranking in school history at #8 in the country? Even they didn’t see this coming. “We knew we were going to be good,” said guard […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls past Jazz, 126-118

CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – Despite another big game from Lauri Markkanen, and a career night from rookie Ochai Agbaji, Zach LaVine an DeMar DeRozna were tough tough to overcome for the Utah Jazz. Lavine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Markkanen scores career-high 49 as Jazz snap 5-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the NBA All-Star Game returning to Utah for the first time in 30 years, Lauri Markkanen is making his case to be a part of the festivities. Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points, making 15 of 27 shots, as the Jazz ended a five-game losing skid with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Red Rocks expecting another great season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah gymnastics team is coming off a 3rd place finish at nationals last year, and they think they can do better this year. The 3rd-ranked Red Rocks begin the 2023 season Friday at home against #6 LSU. “We have almost all our routines from last year,” said sophomore […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utes improve to 5-0 in Pac-12 with 79-60 win over Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes are rolling right now. Backed by a career-high tying 27 points from Branden Carlson along with double-doubles from the big man and Marco Anthony saw the Utah men’s basketball team move to 5-0 in Pac-12 play Thursday night after defeating Oregon State 79-60 at the Huntsman […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy