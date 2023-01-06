ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conotton Valley Hall of Fame induction scheduled for January 13-14

By Staff report
The Conotton Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will induct its 2023 Hall of Fame class on January 13-14. This year's inductees are Mike Miley, Chris Lefevre, the 1993 volleyball team, and the 1950-51 boys basketball team.

Mike Miley is a 1996 graduate of Conotton Valley and a member of the Hall of Fame 1995 Football Team. Mike lettered all 4 years and set the school rushing record with 1,422 yards. He also set the single game record with 323 Rushing yards. Mike was OVAC All Conference Team member, 2 nd Team All-Ohio, led the Times Reporter coverage area in scoring, was Pizza Hut Player of the Game, he also set a record and was MVP of the Times Reporter All-Star Football Game. After high school, Mike played football at Ashland University.

Lefevre (class of '89) lettered four times in football and baseball. He was selected All-Ohio for football as a senior and later attended attended Ohio Wesleyan University where he was first team all-conference and second team All-America.

The 1993 volleyball team was the first to earn an OVAC championship for the school. The team was comprised of Bianca Sell, Carrie Pagano, Leslee Booth, Ginger Booth, Kendra Beamer, Heather Markley, Arlyn Whipkey, Angie Machamer, and Melissa Johnson. Booth, Sell and Whipkey were all first team All-OVAC. The coach was Ronna Coventry.

The 1950-51 basketball team was the first of the consolidated school, ending the season with an 18-3 record and going 1-1 in the tournament. The team was the Harrison County co-champions (tied with Freeport) and had the best record in the league. The team was comprised of Keith Morgan, Robert Garner, Roger Leggett, James Smalley, Bill Milliken, Edgar Cotter, Ronald Davis, Carl Teter, Jesse Slates, Richard Woods, Gary Spahr, Gene Jennings, Frank Grezlik, George Copeland, Dwight McBride, and Coach Al Shriver.

The inductees will be honored between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against East Canton. The induction banquet will take place in the school cafeteria on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. All tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door. For more information contact the athletic office (740-269-2711, ext. 1203).

