wegotthiscovered.com

Viral horror meme pitches the perfect ‘Fantastic Four’ cast for Marvel

Marvel is really keeping fans on a knife’s edge with their incoming cast announcement for the Fantastic Four reboot, with it becoming a meme for fans to “cast” their own version of the heroic family. Now horror stans are having their fun with the joke. While Marvel...
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk does one thing right as Twitter locks out Marjorie Taylor Green for using Dr. Dre’s music

Right-wing rabble rouser Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was locked out of Twitter after posting a video using a Dr. Dre song without permission. The Georgia Representative, a proponent of the “stop the steal” movement that claims Donald Trump didn’t lose the presidency, made a self-congratulatory video about herself following the disastrous vote for Speaker of the House where she and other hard-line Republicans held the government hostage with their demands.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk lambasts ‘tragic’ Jimmy Fallon for making fun of his son’s name

Elon Musk is none too happy with late-night host Jimmy Fallon for mocking his son’s name in a stand-up routine, calling it “tragic”. The late-night circuit is one of those strange television mainstays. Despite the sense nobody actually watches them live, they continue to do business for their networks thanks to social media. If your YouTube recommendations aren’t just an assortment of the two big Jimmy’s (Kimmel and Fallon) there must be something wrong with your feed.
wegotthiscovered.com

Wannabe Watchers ask what if an X-Men icon had been the one to face Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Over the next few years, we can expect Marvel Studios to slowly drip-feed ever-increasing numbers of mutants into the MCU. That process has already begun with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the late revelation in Ms. Marvel, and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming in Deadpool 3, the cork is finally blasting off the bottle.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters

The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Deadspin

Fan regrets tattooing 'MESSI' on his forehead

The internet is quick to pile on acts of stupidity. People doing dumb shit is like 75 percent of the content that goes viral. A lot of the time, the, I guess, “victims” don’t set out to break the internet. It’s just an ideal combination of circumstances and timing that align. Then there’s Colombian “influencer” Mike Jambs, who went to a tattoo parlor, asked the artist to ink “MESSI” on his forehead, filmed it, and paid for it.

