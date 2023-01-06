Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Paris Hilton shuts down “absolutely ridiculous” conspiracy theories about Britney Spears photo
Paris Hilton has called out “ridiculous” conspiracy theories that a picture of her and Britney Spears together is doctored. In a post shared to Hilton’s Instagram feed on Friday (January 6) for friend Cade Hudson’s birthday, one photo shows Spears posing between the pair. Why is...
Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral on TikTok for his dance moves
Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral after a night out clubbing in Miami. The actor was seen in the Lounge at Gekko in Miami throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Another reveller at the night spot, which is owned by rapper Bad Bunny, captured DiCaprio mid-dance in a video. The video...
Iggy Pop on turning down the Grammys: “I hate those people”
Iggy Pop has opened up on his troubled relationship with the Grammy awards, because “I hate those people”. In 2020, the legendary rocker was among the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award from the prestigious organisation, but admitted that he struggled to work out whether to accept the honour.
Lizzo says the “discourse around bodies is officially tired” following body shaming comments
Lizzo has hit back at body shaming comments about her appearance, saying the “discourse around bodies is officially tired”. Taking to TikTok, Lizzo explained how she constantly sees people talking about how she looks. “I see comments go from ‘oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick’ to ‘oh my gosh, why did you lose weight?’”
‘M3GAN’ director addresses film’s comparisons to ‘Child’s Play’
Gerard Johnstone, director of upcoming horror flick M3GAN, has discussed the comparisons made between his film and the Child’s Play franchise. The film’s eponymous character, whose sassy yet unhinged dance moves have gone viral on TikTok in recent weeks, has invited comparisons to Child’s Play‘s Chucky online, particularly in light of the latter film being remade in 2019. Indeed, when the trailer for the film dropped in October, Chucky’s Twitter account tweeted: “everybody’s tryna be me”.
‘Raised By Wolves’ actor Loulou Taylor bitten six times in Cape Town seal attack
Raised By Wolves actor Loulou Taylor was sent to the hospital after being attacked by a seal in South Africa. The star, who played Cassia in the HBO Max sci-fi drama, was swimming at Clifton Beach in Cape Town last Wednesday (January 4) when she was bitten by the mammal. Footage captured by onlookers and shared by the New York Post shows the seal swimming over to Taylor while people yell at her to “get out of the water”.
Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing
Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
Former Journey member Steve Perry drops trademark lawsuit against ex-bandmates
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has withdrawn the lawsuit against his ex-bandmates over the trademarks to 20 of the group’s biggest songs. In September of last year, Perry – who exited Journey in 1998 after serving as its lead singer for a decade – filed a lawsuit against Freedom JN LLC. The filing requested that the company, which holds the band’s trademarks and is headed by Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, be prevented from using the trademarks on any official apparel or merchandise.
The Whispers co-founder Gordy Harmon has died, aged 79
Gordy Harmon, one of the founding members of the jazz and soul band The Whispers, has died at the age of 79. The musician’s family shared news of Harmon’s passing to news outlets on Friday (January 6). Harmon died peacefully in his sleep on December 5 in his Los Angeles home, due to what his family believes was natural causes. Harmon was one of five members to found The Whispers in 1964.
James Cameron confirms ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘5’ will happen
Avatar director James Cameron has confirmed that the fourth and fifth films in the series will be made. The long-awaited second film in the series – The Way Of Water – finally landed last month, with three more sequels already planned. Despite this, questions had been raised about...
Kumail Nanjiani says Martin Scorsese has “earned the right” to criticise Marvel movies
Kumail Nanjiani has said directors Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have “earned the right” to criticise Marvel movies. The actor, who played Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals, discussed Scorsese and Tarantino’s past criticisms of Marvel movies during an interview with Esquire. “I obviously love the movies Tarantino...
Timothée Chalamet sparks nepotism debate after claims he “hasn’t auditioned in over seven years”
Timothée Chalamet has sparked a conversation around Hollywood nepotism after his agent said the actor hasn’t “auditioned for anything” in over seven years. Last week (January 7), agent Brian Swardstrom denied reports that Chalamet had auditioned for the lead role in Gladiator 2. His response comes after Normal People actor Paul Mescal was said to be in negotiations for the lead role, which sparked unverified claims that Austin Butler, Miles Teller and Chalamet had also auditioned for the part.
Ville Vallo says Bam Margera is “turning into a monster”: “It’s sad to see”
HIM‘s Ville Vallo has spoken out on Bam Margera, saying that the Jackass star is “turning into a monster”. Margera was a close part of the HIM universe in the early 2000s, with Margera directing their music videos and the band often appearing on his MTV shows in return.
Kanye West reportedly attends church amidst rumours he’s “missing”
Kanye West has reportedly attended church amidst rumours that he had gone “missing”. Late last year, the controversial rapper’s former business manager Thomas St. John said he had been unable to find him for weeks to serve him a lawsuit, triggering worry that he was missing. Now,...
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
Sam Mendes says gender neutral awards are “perfectly reasonable”
Skyfall director Sam Mendes says he believes that gender neutral awards are “inevitable” and “perfectly reasonable”. There has been a keen debate in the arts world about gender neutral awards categories in the last few years. The BRITs removed gendered categories for the first time last year, while the Grammys have been gender neutral since 2012.
Hideo Kojima has been hanging out with CHVRCHES, leading to rumours of a ‘Death Stranding 2’ collab
Hideo Kojima has been hanging out with CHVRCHES, with fans speculating that the band could be involved with the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2. CHVRCHES were behind the title track to Kojima’s 2019 Death Stranding, with Bring Me The Horizon, The S.L.P., Major Lazer and Khalid also contributing tracks to the companion soundtrack, ‘Timefall’.
The White Stripes announce deluxe 20th anniversary ‘Elephant’ reissue
Third Man Records have announced plans to release an expanded 20th anniversary reissue of The White Stripes‘ seminal 2003 album ‘Elephant’. Entitled ‘Elephant XX’, the package includes a new mono remix of the entire record on red and white LPs, a red glitter 7 inch with Jack White‘s original solo demos of fan favourite ‘Hypnotize’, a DVD with never-before-seen footage from the era, and a 28-page booklet of previously-unshared photos, all housed in a custom slipcase.
Hundreds rally to save Manchester’s Taylor Swift cardboard cut-out
Hundreds are reportedly rallying to save a cardboard cut-out of Taylor Swift that has become a fixture of Manchester’s city centre. The cut-out of the pop star has been displayed in the window of a home looking out over the city close to the Cornbrook Metrolink stop since 2017.
