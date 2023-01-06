ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

Study: Wisconsin housing shortage expected to get worse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin will likely get worse over the next 10 years. The study shows it’s due to a couple of contributing factors, including a recent slowdown in home construction due to labor and supply shortages and many from the baby boom generation are retiring, but plan to stay in their homes for another 10 to 15 years or more.
spectrumnews1.com

Goats at local farm eat recycled Christmas trees

CALEDONIA, Wis. — With the holidays now over, some Wisconsinites delivered their Christmas trees to Crimson Acres Family Farm to feed their goats. Jennifer Linehan owns the farm with her husband. They took over the farm a year and a half ago and wanted to find innovative ways to take care of their animals.
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
antigotimes.com

Fisherees & Tournaments

Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby. Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com. Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply. February 4th. Oconto...
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in Wisconsin

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
spectrumnews1.com

Couples attend wedding expo at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Newly engaged Ellen Abolt got some ideas at the Wonderful World of Wedding Expo on Sunday for her big day. “Grabbing business cards and starting to put together kind of that ghost budget of can I afford of what I actually want,” said Abolt.
captimes.com

Opinion | With flat tax, workers get less while the rich get richer

Tim Michels, last fall's Republican candidate for governor, made a big deal about ditching Wisconsin's first-in-the-nation progressive income tax and replacing it with a flat tax, regardless of income. Michels lost the race to Democrat Tony Evers by nearly 100,000 votes. The incumbent governor had insisted that taxing middle- and...
seehafernews.com

DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon

During National Radon Action Month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available. Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas naturally...
