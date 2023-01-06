Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
WEAU-TV 13
Study: Wisconsin housing shortage expected to get worse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin will likely get worse over the next 10 years. The study shows it’s due to a couple of contributing factors, including a recent slowdown in home construction due to labor and supply shortages and many from the baby boom generation are retiring, but plan to stay in their homes for another 10 to 15 years or more.
spectrumnews1.com
Goats at local farm eat recycled Christmas trees
CALEDONIA, Wis. — With the holidays now over, some Wisconsinites delivered their Christmas trees to Crimson Acres Family Farm to feed their goats. Jennifer Linehan owns the farm with her husband. They took over the farm a year and a half ago and wanted to find innovative ways to take care of their animals.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
milwaukeeindependent.com
The Queer family farm: LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Wisconsin despite social obstacles
Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.” They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve. Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then...
WEAU-TV 13
Free online mental health sessions available, aimed to reach rural Wisconsinites
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those struggling with mental health, there is a new free resource available in the state. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin is expanding its mental illness support groups to include free online sessions. Program Director, Emilie Smiley, says the new online model aims...
antigotimes.com
Fisherees & Tournaments
Kelly Lake Sportsman’s’ Club Ice Fishing Derby. Kelly Lake, Suring. For more information, go to www.kellylakesportsmansclub.com. Statewide. Fish anywhere in Wisconsin without a license or trout stamp including all inland waters, Wisconsin’s side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Other fishing rules apply. February 4th. Oconto...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
This Is the Poorest Town in Wisconsin
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
CBS 58
Elite Electrician: Wisconsin's Tom Kennedy named North America's Top Electrician at trades event
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- Some Electrifying News! MATC Instructor becomes North America's Top Electrician after winning tough competition trades event. Tom Kennedy is wired about a new year. This MATC instructor has right to be. He recently won the "2022 Ideal Tools Elite Tradesman National Championship." On CBS...
spectrumnews1.com
Couples attend wedding expo at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Newly engaged Ellen Abolt got some ideas at the Wonderful World of Wedding Expo on Sunday for her big day. “Grabbing business cards and starting to put together kind of that ghost budget of can I afford of what I actually want,” said Abolt.
captimes.com
Opinion | With flat tax, workers get less while the rich get richer
Tim Michels, last fall's Republican candidate for governor, made a big deal about ditching Wisconsin's first-in-the-nation progressive income tax and replacing it with a flat tax, regardless of income. Michels lost the race to Democrat Tony Evers by nearly 100,000 votes. The incumbent governor had insisted that taxing middle- and...
seehafernews.com
DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon
During National Radon Action Month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available. Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas naturally...
Comments / 7