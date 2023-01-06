January 6th marks 2 years since insurrection at US Capitol

(WWLP) – Friday marks 2 years since the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

It was the day that Congress was meeting to formally count the electoral votes affirming that Trump lost the election. On Thursday, the longtime partner of one of the Capitol Police Officers who died in the aftermath of the riot filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and two men involved in assaulting him.

Brian Sicknick died a day after the attack. Washington’s chief medical examiner ruled that he died after having suffered two strokes. In the lawsuit, his partner Sandra Garza claims the violence on Jan. 6 “played a role in his condition.”

“Today we commemorate the sacrifices and bravery of the Capitol Police, the DC Metro Police, the National Guard, and those who put their lives on the line to defend and preserve our democracy two years ago. Whether it was holding the line on the lower west terrace, leading insurrectionists away from the Senate Chamber, or acting quickly to protect members and staff, history will forever note that on January 6th, democracy lived on because of those heroes,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “On this second anniversary of the January 6 th insurrection, Americans must rise to the occasion to ensure, and to expand, the promise of democracy — and never take this noble experiment for granted.”

The civil suit blames Trump for telling lies about the election in the lead-up to Jan. 6 and accuses him of inciting the crowd to violence. The suit seeks $10 million from Trump and $10 million each from two men convicted in connection with Sicknick’s assault.

