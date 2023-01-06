ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show

Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Peacock Unveils First Trailer for New Original Movie Sick

Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Sick, a pandemic-set thriller from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer writer Kevin Williamson. Like yesterday's trailer for Mutilator 2, it centers on some young people who are at a fancy lake house, being pursued by something pretty unsavory. This time around, the meta aspects of Mutilator 2 are replaced by a real-world feel because the trip to the lake house isn't a vacation, but a quarantine.
Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
The 6 Best New True Crime TV Shows of 2023

Picture this: You're all comfy in bed, snacks by your side, and a new true crime show is just waiting for you to hit play on your TV or laptop. Sound good? Same. There's just something strangely enticing and fascinating about true crime in general, especially series on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu that make us stay up late to watch "just one more episode."
Katie Piper slammed by fans after 'shameful' reaction to 'goth baby'

Katie Piper has found herself in hot water over her reaction to an online 'goth baby'. The TV personality, 39, didn't hold back when reacting to the child, who has gone viral on TikTok after their mum shared their alternative lifestyle. Watch Piper's reaction below:. The revelation was made as...
Parents praised after turning their daughter into a 'gothic baby'

People are flooding to social media in defence of a mother's TikTok posts showing her daughter as a 'gothic baby'. Twitch partner and former Playboy centrefold Reby Hardy shares four children with her husband, American professional boxer Matt Hardy. Reby knew she wanted to be a goth at the age...
Golden Globes predictions: Our official odds in all 27 film and TV categories

The Golden Globes are returning to television on January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. But who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 27 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Golden Globes, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine...
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
Harry: The Interview review – Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish

“Never complain, never explain.” That is, according to Prince Harry’s latest primetime moan, the motto of the royal family. In service of this, the prodigal prince found himself an hour-and-a-half slot on ITV (9pm on a Sunday, not bad for the “spare”) in which to lay out an exhaustive list of grievances and clarifications. If you’re not already drained by the endless Windsor saga, get ready for another glimpse inside Britain’s iciest family.Tempting as it is, I’m not here to review the monarchy as an institution. I’m here to review this sliver of television. And ITV’s much-trailed feature-length interview...
Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role

Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
