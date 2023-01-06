Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Wednesday's Reign Comes to an End Thanks to Another Netflix Show
Netflix struck gold with the acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's Wednesday series, a project that pretty much took the entire world by storm and turned Jenna Ortega into one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Nobody was prepared for the unprecedented success of the Tim Burton-directed show which bested the red and black streamer's flagship series Stranger Things in terms of viewership.
IGN
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Premiere Review - "The Witching Hour"
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. AMC acquired the rights to most of Anne Rice’s library in 2020, setting its sights on building a new television universe around the bestselling author’s works starting with her debut novel Interview with the Vampire. That show was one of the best debuts of 2022, but the network’s grander ambitions are off to a lackluster start with Mayfair Witches, which fails to cast a spell in its first episode.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant' The Glory
Now that the festive season is behind us, you may well be wondering how to beat the January blues. Well, if you fancy a good old-fashioned Netflix binge, it looks like The Glory should be your show of choice, as it's being praised by viewers as 'disturbing but absolutely brilliant'. Check out the trailer below:
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
ComicBook
Peacock Unveils First Trailer for New Original Movie Sick
Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Sick, a pandemic-set thriller from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer writer Kevin Williamson. Like yesterday's trailer for Mutilator 2, it centers on some young people who are at a fancy lake house, being pursued by something pretty unsavory. This time around, the meta aspects of Mutilator 2 are replaced by a real-world feel because the trip to the lake house isn't a vacation, but a quarantine.
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
ETOnline.com
Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
seventeen.com
The 6 Best New True Crime TV Shows of 2023
Picture this: You're all comfy in bed, snacks by your side, and a new true crime show is just waiting for you to hit play on your TV or laptop. Sound good? Same. There's just something strangely enticing and fascinating about true crime in general, especially series on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu that make us stay up late to watch "just one more episode."
Katie Piper slammed by fans after 'shameful' reaction to 'goth baby'
Katie Piper has found herself in hot water over her reaction to an online 'goth baby'. The TV personality, 39, didn't hold back when reacting to the child, who has gone viral on TikTok after their mum shared their alternative lifestyle. Watch Piper's reaction below:. The revelation was made as...
Bryce Dallas Howard’s Home Is Full of Nods to ‘Star Wars’! See Inside Her Los Angeles Estate
As the daughter of a Hollywood legend, it comes as no surprise that Bryce Dallas Howard’s home is fit for royalty! The eldest daughter of director Ron Howard and actress Cheryl Howard lives in a stylish Los Angeles house with her husband, Seth Gabel, and their two kids. Prior...
Parents praised after turning their daughter into a 'gothic baby'
People are flooding to social media in defence of a mother's TikTok posts showing her daughter as a 'gothic baby'. Twitch partner and former Playboy centrefold Reby Hardy shares four children with her husband, American professional boxer Matt Hardy. Reby knew she wanted to be a goth at the age...
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 9, 2023
Here's what you can tune in to this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
Golden Globes predictions: Our official odds in all 27 film and TV categories
The Golden Globes are returning to television on January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. But who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 27 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Golden Globes, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine...
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
Harry: The Interview review – Stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish
“Never complain, never explain.” That is, according to Prince Harry’s latest primetime moan, the motto of the royal family. In service of this, the prodigal prince found himself an hour-and-a-half slot on ITV (9pm on a Sunday, not bad for the “spare”) in which to lay out an exhaustive list of grievances and clarifications. If you’re not already drained by the endless Windsor saga, get ready for another glimpse inside Britain’s iciest family.Tempting as it is, I’m not here to review the monarchy as an institution. I’m here to review this sliver of television. And ITV’s much-trailed feature-length interview...
Father Brown season 10: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Father Brown season 10 sees the charming priest back solving baffling murder mysteries.
Popculture
Miles Teller and Austin Butler Lost out on Major Movie Role
Paul Mescal, who starred in Hulu's Normal People and gave an incredible performance in Aftersun, will lead Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to Gladiator. Miles Teller and Elvis star Austin Butler were reportedly being considered for the part, but Scott chose to go with an actor who is not a superstar yet. The original Gladiator hit theaters in 2000 and won five Oscars.
Billy Idol, 67, Passionately Kisses Girlfriend, 48, At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
Billy Idol, 67, couldn’t resist his girlfriend China Chow, 48, during his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony! The rockstar shared a romantic kiss with the actress in front of fans and photographers as he was award with the star on Friday, Jan. 6 in Hollywood, CA. The two looked so in love as they locked lips, seemingly forgetting about the eyes on them for a brief moment.
