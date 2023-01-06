ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

I splurged my miles to fly Emirates' luxe business class. I ate a multi-course meal, lounged at the in-flight bar, and learned the seat upgrade is worth it.

By Tonya Russell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adzJZ_0k5TkFBD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04y7Bq_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

  • Writer Tonya Russell traveled to the Maldives and tried out Emirates' business and economy class.
  • Russell loved the meals, seats, and in-air lounge in business, but thought economy also had merits.
  • "While economy class proved to be just fine, upgrading is worth it at least once," she writes.

I've been racking up the miles over the last two years, and I decided to splurge on Emirates Airlines' illustrious business class cabin on a pre-wedding trip to the Maldives this spring. I figured a YOLO trip required a YOLO flying experience, but unfortunately I could only afford a one-way upgrade (I was flying weeks before my wedding, after all).

Nonetheless, flying business class one way on a long-haul flight still has its merits, and there are noticeable differences. They begin as soon as you get to the airport.

How to upgrade to business class on an Emirates flight

If you use the same airline family, you may be able to transfer miles from another airline to your Emirates flight . Also, certain credit cards allow you to use points towards mileage, which is an easy way that many upgrade — or at the very least, buy lounge access.

You can also pay for an upgrade. As soon as check-in opens up online, a limited number of business-class seats are offered at a steep discount ($500 versus $4,500-plus).

With Emirates business and first class, you get to skip the line at check-in — kind of

Some international flights don't let you check in in advance, especially in our post-COVID era of flying. The main benefit of mobile check-in is skipping the line, but when apps and forms need to be downloaded, you sometimes have to get in line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWJtH_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

In business class, you have your own line. That means instead of being 20th in line, I was only behind a couple, a family, and a solo person.

There's also a first-class line, but few people were in it, and I was ushered to that line to drop off my bag. Business-class patrons get to drop off two free bags, as opposed to one bag for economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqzI5_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

With that business-class perk and TSA pre-check, I was smooth sailing through security. Also, while that only works on the US side, Emirates business-class passengers may have an expedited customs process upon arriving at their destination.

After getting through security, you're free to roam about or head to the lounge

This trip was my third time in a lounge, and the one on the Dubai leg of my trip could take up a wing of a shopping mall.

There were plenty of showers and dining options, including a Moet lounge, various offerings at a few different buffet stations, and plenty of comfy seats to relax or sleep. I've had worse food at buffets that I actually paid for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6XeG_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

My companion for the journey did not have business-class access, but he was able to purchase a lounge pass, and he felt that the $150 it cost made sense for such a long journey. After all, the cost of occupying ourselves for six hours would have been a headache and a stomachache. The Dubai airport is overwhelming.

To take a step back, I did have to get to Dubai first from JFK

The plane would quickly go into sleep mode, but stepping into business class set the mood. Finding my seat and settling in was like hopping into an old-school Mercedes-Benz S-Class, or even a limo, with drinks readily available in a lit-up compartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p396A_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

There were more buttons than I knew what to do with, along with a pull-out touchscreen controller for the TV or for making requests. As soon as I sat in my seat, I was greeted with champagne or juice. I chose juice, of course, because I don't like to drink while traveling.

I had 12 hours to go, and I needed a few hours of sleep before enjoying the amenities provided on my flight. I opted to go to sleep immediately, since I knew I could call for my food whenever I needed to.

Business class was full, but as other passengers shuffled in, it felt less chaotic than economy class

It helped that it was set up like cubicles, so there was little disturbance from your neighbors. I sat in the center, but there were only two seats in the middle, instead of a row of three or four like in economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ycdff_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

My seat had controls like a car, and instead of leaning back, my seat shifted forward into a bed. My legs ended up underneath the oversized TV screen. I could imagine someone pretty tall fitting, unless they play basketball (in that case, maybe consider first class).

I was able to do more work in business class, since my station included a fold-out tray that covered my lap.

I had a multi-course vegetarian meal in business class

Airlines rarely have non-dairy milk, but a flight attendant brought me a bit of the crew's own oat milk for a cappuccino.

Before the meal, I received a Mediterranean platter with baba ghanouj, hummus, and fresh veggies. I initially thought it was the meal, but it was just the first course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNyKx_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

For the meal, I got a vegetarian plate that featured Indian-style vegetables and basmati rice. Following the main meal cart, another flight attendant brought hot fresh rolls, and dropped off not one, but three (I won't say how many I ate).

I used the in-air lounge to eat, stretch, and relax

Emirates has a second-floor bar, which is unlike most other airlines. Even in business or first class, many planes won't offer an opportunity to grab a seat away from your seat, or a place to mingle. I did just that in the sky lounge, listening to people strike deals while half of the plane slept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Xb3f_0k5TkFBD00

Insider/Rachel Hosie

I was there because my appetite increases up in the air. Forget the fact that we're already eating and drinking at hours that we wouldn't back home, but I eat on a plane out of boredom.

In Emirates' in-air lounge, you can be served or you can help yourself to a snack. I took advantage of this and had a slice of apple cake after my meal when I probably should have been sleeping. Even if you don't want any snacks, stretching your legs or sitting at a normal table breaks up the monotony of flying.

I checked in for my next flight — in economy — at the counter

Again, I checked in at the counter. The line was longer, and because business and first class funneled through so quickly, a few of us were checked in at the business class counter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mOpe_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

I placed my oversized luggage on the scale and held my breath, hoping that I wasn't over the limit. Economy allows one checked bag, and there was an oversized bag fee.

After going through security, I had about an hour to spare before my flight, so I didn't feel so bad about not having lounge access. I also had a shorter layover, so I wandered through the shops while waiting for my flight. My bags were checked straight through to my final destination, so I didn't have to go through security again.

My economy seat was just fine, but mealtime made me miss business class

Upon finding my seat, I easily found overhead space for my carry-on bag, which contained random items that would've made my suitcase tip the scale. I had plenty of legroom (I'm 5-foot-6), and I had no seatmate. In my row, only the two aisle seats were taken, and I was able to lift my armrest and feel like I was in a larger space.

I requested a vegetarian meal in economy, which means I got my food before everyone else. I received some sort of lentils with basmati rice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKDFh_0k5TkFBD00

Tonya Russell

I received something similar in business, but the difference was like getting a Trader Joe's version instead of making it from scratch. The meat alternative was a chicken TV dinner with rice, which wasn't as appetizing as the salmon that circulated through business class.

The entertainment offerings were the same, but with a smaller screen. It was still enough for me to entertain myself when I wasn't trying to sleep.

Emirates is over the top in every way you could imagine, catering to people who can have it all

Being able to get a slice of such an extravagant form of transport is definitely something to behold. While economy class proved to be just fine, if upgrading is within your means, it is worth it at least once.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Couple flying Southwest divides opinion by blocking row of seats while searching for ‘right’ passenger

A couple has divided the internet after a video showed them blocking seats on a Southwest Airlines flight while searching for the “right person” to take the seat next to them.The video, which was posted on 28 November, has resurfaced amid Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation chaos.Ahead of the holidays, a major “bomb cyclone” delayed and cancelled thousands of US flights. More than 91 per cent of all cancelled flights in the US came from Southwest.Despite the cancellations, boarding Southwest flights can add another level of chaos due to the Dallas-based airline’s seating policy. According to the company website, Southwest...
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’

A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
msn.com

The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit

Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
Business Insider

Business Insider

816K+
Followers
48K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy