ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Trucking company involved in Danville monkey crash shuts down

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCl9P_0k5TjyUl00

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Quebedeaux’s Transport, the trucking company involved in the crash that led to monkeys escaping last year in Danville , has shut down, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals .

The crash happened just under one year ago on January 21st when the tractor-trailer collided with a dump truck off Interstate 80. Out of the 100 monkeys being transported, only four had escaped.

Raising awareness about human trafficking

Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.

In a press release from PETA, the shutdown came after they submitted evidence to the USDA and U.S. Department of Transportation the company appeared to have illegally transported hundreds of monkeys , who were not properly quarantined.

PETA and the DOT confirmed the closure after the owner, Jeff Quebedeaux, made the announcement on LinkedIn. According to PETA, the closure also follows Quebedeaux’s attempt at turning an obsolete Louisiana human prison into a quarantine facility that would house hundreds of monkeys imported into the states for use in laboratories.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged with setting tree on fire

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

UPMC employee saves man's life

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shaun McQuay is a rehabilitation aide at UPMC Northcentral in Williamsport. A typical day for him is helping patients get back on their feet, but on November 18, he went above and beyond his title. "I was on my computer doing stuff with the charts, and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Officer Suspended Four Weeks Without Pay

SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer, who sent messages, perceived as threatening, to Chief Shanee Mitchell, has been suspended for one month. Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz says Officer Scott Grove was suspended for four weeks without pay, this follows a meeting Monday afternoon. She says the borough’s solicitor will also implement ‘return to work procedures.’
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Threats to shoot McDonald’s worker over forgotten juice

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an incident where a woman threatened to shoot a McDonald’s employee when she forgot to give her orange juice. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 9:00 a.m., troopers were told about an incident at a McDonald’s in Shamokin Dam. Police […]
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
skooknews.com

Wanted Man Flees State Police near Ashland

A man from Columbia County is facing charges after he fled State Police earlier this month near Ashland. According to court documents, Jarek Harriman, 26, of Millville, is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle disregarding for safety, careless driving, and other traffic offenses after an incident on January 2nd, 2023, around 8:00pm.
ASHLAND, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts

Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nicholson Fire Department fights raging fire

NICHOLSON, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were dispatched and battled flames that broke out in a garage in Nicholson. At 3:50 p.m., a supervisor at the Wyoming County Communications Center confirms with Eyewitness News that the Nicholson Fire Department and Dalton Borough Police Department responded to a garage fire on the 200 block of Main […]
NICHOLSON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County

11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wife arraigned on homicide charge after fatal Kingston fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County. On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine […]
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Garage destroyed by flames in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A garage was destroyed, and two homes were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Columbia County. Officials say the flames broke out at the place along East 8th Street in Berwick around 1 p.m. The garage was a total loss, and the homes next to...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Clinton County man dies after car crashes into tree

BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man from Blanchard died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning, according to state police. The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Railroad Street. Police say the victim was driving at a high rate of speed when he traveled off […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy