ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Inflation in Europe slows again, hitting 9.2% in December

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlONc_0k5TjcK100

LONDON — (AP) — Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday.

The latest numbers are a sign that the worst might be over for weary consumers battling with the surging cost of living.

The consumer price index for the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose in December at the slowest pace since August, said European Union statistics agency Eurostat. Croatia joined the eurozone on Jan. 1.

It was the second straight decline in inflation since June 2021. In November, inflation dipped to 10.1% after peaking at a record 10.6% in the previous month.

Consumers across Europe have been plagued by surging energy costs since Russia launched its war in Ukraine in February, which played havoc with oil and natural gas markets and have been the main driver of inflation.

The latest numbers indicate that the energy costs are easing off for now. Energy price rises slowed to 25.7%, down from after November's 34.9% gain and 41.5% in October.

Natural gas prices have slipped from all-time highs this summer as Europe has largely filled its storage for winter with supplies from other countries while warmer-than-usual weather has reduced fears of a shortage during the heating season.

Food price gains, the other big factor that's been driving up European inflation, held fairly steady. Prices for food, alcohol and tobacco rose at a 13.8% annual pace in December, a smidgen higher than the month before.

Inflation also has been worsened by bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and parts amid rebounding global consumer demand after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ended.

Soaring costs for energy and food have threatened a recession and fed labor unrest as wages fail to keep pace with the price rises. Across Europe, subway staff, hospital workers, train drivers, postal workers and air traffic controllers have gone on strike, threatening political turmoil.

Central banks have been battling inflation by hiking interest rates, while governments have offered relief on high energy bills.

Last month, the European Central Bank raised its benchmark rate by half a point, slowing its record pace of interest rate increases slightly but promising that more hikes are on the way. It matched actions taken by counterparts in the U.S., United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

TikTok boss meets European officials as scrutiny intensifies

LONDON — (AP) — TikTok's CEO met Tuesday with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

US stocks waver ahead of company earnings updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 0.6% throughout the day.
WSB Radio

Trial of volunteer migrant rescuers opens on Greek island

MYTILENE, Greece — (AP) — A group of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island went on trial Tuesday in a smuggling-related case widely criticized by human rights groups. The defendants deny all the charges, saying they did nothing...
WSB Radio

Sri Lanka's government cuts expenses as economy tanks

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka's government said Tuesday it was cutting down expenses in the latest austerity drive to help it recover from its worst economic crisis. Government spokesman and Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena said each ministry's annual budget will be cut 5%. He said...
WSB Radio

Davos to host leaders, CEOs amid weighty global issues

GENEVA — (AP) — The Swiss town of Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in the Alps next week, organizers said Tuesday. Forum organizers said their latest lineup for the elite gathering...
WSB Radio

WHO Europe: no immediate COVID-19 threat from China

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Tuesday that the agency sees “no immediate threat" for the European region from a COVID-19 outbreak in China, but more information is needed. China is battling a nationwide outbreak of the...
WSB Radio

UK space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails

LONDON — (AP) — British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure. U.S.-based Virgin Orbit attempted its first international launch late Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

China suspends visas for South Koreans in virus retaliation

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese government suspended issuing tourist and business visas Tuesday for South Koreans — and reportedly for Japanese too — in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements imposed by those countries on travelers from China. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul, in a...
WSB Radio

China halts visas for Japan, South Korea in COVID-19 spat

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese embassies suspended issuing new visas for South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements recently imposed by those countries on travelers from China. The embassies in Tokyo and Seoul announced the suspensions in brief online notices. The Seoul...
WSB Radio

Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON — (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma's Fort Sill as soon as next week to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, the Pentagon announced Tuesday. Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft,...
FORT SILL, OK
WSB Radio

Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to promote prosperity for people throughout the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks about the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Activists try to block access to doomed German village

LUETZERATH, Germany — (AP) — Several hundred climate activists on Tuesday were trying to block the entry of heavy machinery into an abandoned village in Germany which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine after a German court rejected a last-ditch attempt by the activists to stay there.
WSB Radio

Team USA beats Italy to win inaugural United Cup

SYDNEY — (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event. No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging...
WSB Radio

German court rejects activist bid to stay in doomed village

LUETZERATH, Germany — (AP) — A court in Germany has rejected a last-ditch attempt by climate activists to stay in an abandoned village which is due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine that's become a battleground between the government and environmentalists. The regional administrative...
WSB Radio

Philippine court voids oil exploration pact involving China

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a 2005 pact by China, the Philippines and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil in the disputed South China Sea, a decision that also brings other proposed agreements into doubt. The decision by 12 of...
WSB Radio

Alleged Eritrean people smuggler appears in Dutch court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — An Eritrean man accused of involvement in a brutal migrant smuggling network appeared at a pretrial hearing in the Netherlands on Tuesday, as prosecutors told judges that they will also seek the extradition of the network's alleged ringleader, who was captured recently in Sudan.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy