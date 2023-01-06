ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project

A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting. The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The project is mauka of...
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 13, 2023

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route...
MPD Identifies Kahului Man Shot By Police

The Maui Police Department has identified Reynaldo Ricarde, 29, as the Kahului man shot and killed by an officer last week. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, police officials released more information about the events that unfolded Thursday evening. But police officials would not take questions from the media, citing the pending investigation, and they did not release the name of the officer involved.
