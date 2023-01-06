Read full article on original website
Pending lawsuit over vote counting protocols keeps major Maui County Council seat vacant
HNN News Brief (Jan 10, 2023) -- The highly anticipated Eddie Big Wave Surf Contest is a no go for Wednesday. -- President Biden has unveiled his new student loan repayment plan, which aims to lower monthly payments for borrowers. Updated: 46 minutes ago. |. While a massive winter swell...
Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project
A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting. The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The project is mauka of...
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 13, 2023
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route...
Maui County Council is one member short
Eight out of nine Maui County Council members took the oath of office this week.
Inauguration Day In Maui County: ‘Ready To Go To Work’
Maui County’s new mayor and council formally took office on Monday in front of a packed audience of local residents and state dignitaries who turned out on the New Year’s Day holiday for the ceremonies. More than 1,000 Maui County residents and government leaders from across Hawaii crowded...
Investigative Reporter May Have To Testify Despite Journalist Privilege
Despite laws generally protecting journalists under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, a Honolulu investigative reporter may have to provide deposition testimony and documents related to a story she reported about a Maui police officer accused of sexual misconduct in a civil lawsuit, a federal judge said. The scope of...
MPD Identifies Kahului Man Shot By Police
The Maui Police Department has identified Reynaldo Ricarde, 29, as the Kahului man shot and killed by an officer last week. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, police officials released more information about the events that unfolded Thursday evening. But police officials would not take questions from the media, citing the pending investigation, and they did not release the name of the officer involved.
