This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Michigan Has the No. 4 Best City for Black Families in America
A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
Royal Oak crime: Women charged in organized thefts at beauty store; large fight breaks out in downtown
Two women are facing felony shoplifting charges for thefts of dozens of products at the Ulta Beauty store, 27844 Woodward Ave. on Dec. 23. The same store was targeted 10 days earlier by five masked women, police said, who swarmed the store and stole about $7,000 worth of perfumes and colognes within minutes and fled.
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Firefighters battling blaze at former Buena Vista Welcome Inn that’s set for demolition
BUENA VISTA TWP., MI-- Around 5:45 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent a media release stating that the former Welcome Inn & Suites, 3245 E. Holland, in Buena Vista Township was on fire, resulting in the closure of Holland Ave. No indication has been made as...
Body discovered in Saginaw River in March of 1973 officially identified as Vietnam veteran
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A body was discovered in the Saginaw River nearly 50 years ago and the remains have been officially identified. On March 13, 1973, the body of a man was discovered in the river in Zilwaukee Township. He had no identification on him, but police knew he was murdered.
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Lansing neighborhood recalls bullets flying before police shooting
People who live on Irene Street say they could be hear shots being fired within their neighborhood Thursday afternoon, prompting calls to police.
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
Abandoned hotel catches fire in Bridgeport Township
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An abandoned hotel in Bridgeport Township caught fire Sunday night. Firefighters from multiple departments worked to stop the blaze at the old Days Inn on Dixie Highway, just off I-75.
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
‘You can blame me.’ Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you, which means you can no longer make your own medical, financial or legal decisions. For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the guardianship system. Now video taken...
