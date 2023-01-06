The CaneSport On3: Top 5 immediate impact signees

Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.

