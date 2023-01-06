ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Nathan-Paul Davis serves up ‘Sound Medicine’ for these troubling times at Beachland Tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Saturday at the Beachland Tavern, local saxophonist and music educator Nathan-Paul Davis will perform “Nathan Paul: All The Sudden” with a group of talented local musicians; Davis on keys, sax, and flute, current Eric Gales touring bassist SmokeFace, producer TyC on guitar and Gabe Jones on drums and percussion and Cleveland rapper/singer Skuff Micksun will drop in for a few tunes.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Museum of Art announces 2023 MLK Day activities

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art will honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, with a free daylong celebration. The museum announced in a news release that it will explore the theme, “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”
CLEVELAND, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH

Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Marshals launch hotline for those with felony warrants in Cuyahoga County to surrender

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A hotline is available for fugitives to surrender peacefully to authorities in Cuyahoga County. The Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline will be available in January and February of this year for those with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County. Those who want to surrender will be able to call the hotline and plan with authorities on where and how to turn themselves in.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
FiveThirtyEight

Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up

Cleveland is one of the poorest cities in the country. It’s far from the expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco, where astronomically high rents are common. Cleveland doesn’t fit the stereotype of a city people want to move to; in fact, it has been losing population since the 1950s. But since 2020, there have been some wild fluctuations in the rental market. Even in many cities that had previously been affordable, rents keep getting higher, stretching more families’ budgets and spreading a largely coastal problem to nearly every part of the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
