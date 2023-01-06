Read full article on original website
A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
Inspiration in January? Not a joke: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- A seasonal quiz, for your perusal. How best to spend January in our Hillcrest area?. A. Roll up in a tight ball under a quilt, or two, and wait for spring. B. Nod off in front of the television and watch that weary rerun again. C....
Nathan-Paul Davis serves up ‘Sound Medicine’ for these troubling times at Beachland Tavern
CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Saturday at the Beachland Tavern, local saxophonist and music educator Nathan-Paul Davis will perform “Nathan Paul: All The Sudden” with a group of talented local musicians; Davis on keys, sax, and flute, current Eric Gales touring bassist SmokeFace, producer TyC on guitar and Gabe Jones on drums and percussion and Cleveland rapper/singer Skuff Micksun will drop in for a few tunes.
Brite Winter announces headliner for its 2023 return to West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Brite Winter returns with headliners Welshly Arms and 20 local and regional bands performing beneath the Main Avenue Bridge on the West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats, on Saturday, February 25. Tickets range from $10 to $500 and are available here. The non-profit festival, in its 13th...
Cleveland Heights council rings in the new year with some old grudges
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As the first meeting of the new year brought out some old issues, City Council President Melody Joy Hart urged her colleagues to put an end to the discord, dysfunction and “dissing” of one another. And when they can’t settle any lingering disputes over...
Bay Village band director recognized for making a difference with his students
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village City Schools band director Darren Allen is being honored for his work “to make a difference every day for (the district’s) students.”. Allen has been selected by School Band Orchestra Magazine for its 23rd annual “50 Directors Who Make a Difference.”
Don’t forget women’s TV pioneer Dorothy Fuldheim of Cleveland
With all the well-earned props and adulation for the late Barbara Walters, who died Dec. 30 at 93, let us not forget the woman who laid the groundwork for Barbara and all other women TV journalists. Remember Cleveland’s own -- Dorothy Fuldheim. Well before Barbara, Dorothy was interviewing the...
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Museum of Art announces 2023 MLK Day activities
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art will honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, with a free daylong celebration. The museum announced in a news release that it will explore the theme, “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”
Standing Rock Cultural Arts in Kent to host International Short Film Festival events
KENT, Ohio – Standing Rock Cultural Arts is hosting a pair of international short film festival events this month: a Best-of-the-Best Short Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 and the 20th Anniversary Short Film Festival and Competition on Saturday, Jan. 28. The International Short Film Festival and Competition started...
Public tickets for Cleveland Museum of Art’s big winter-spring show on Tudor England go on sale January 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Public tickets for the highly praised traveling exhibition, “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England,’’ opening Sunday, February 26 at the Cleveland Museum of Art, can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. next Tuesday, January 17. As with most of its big...
If the shoe fits: Cipok Shoe Co. in Chagrin Falls is owned by a familiar face
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Martha Vucsko, who has owned La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique in downtown Chagrin Falls for over 25 years, has stepped out into a new venture -- the Cipok Shoe Co. “I have always had a love for shoes. There isn’t a day that goes by...
Prosperity Social Club sets dinner paired with Jackie O’s barrel-aged beers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Prosperity Social Club has scheduled a four-course dinner featuring barrel-aged beers from Jackie O’s in Athens. The dinner is 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Menu. • Antipasto salad. Beer: Wood Ya Honey, a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Wheat-wine style with local wildflower honey. • Seared...
Lakewood sweet shop closing right after Valentine’s Day
A beloved local sweet shop is soon closing its doors.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
Marshals launch hotline for those with felony warrants in Cuyahoga County to surrender
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A hotline is available for fugitives to surrender peacefully to authorities in Cuyahoga County. The Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline will be available in January and February of this year for those with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County. Those who want to surrender will be able to call the hotline and plan with authorities on where and how to turn themselves in.
New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ trailer introduces Kang the Conqueror
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- On Tuesday, Marvel released a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” with Scott Lang as he grapples with the consequences of being a superhero and a father. In the new trailer, we see multiple Langs as he treks through the multiverse, facing an unforeseen enemy on the horizon, Kang the Conqueror.
FiveThirtyEight
Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up
Cleveland is one of the poorest cities in the country. It’s far from the expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco, where astronomically high rents are common. Cleveland doesn’t fit the stereotype of a city people want to move to; in fact, it has been losing population since the 1950s. But since 2020, there have been some wild fluctuations in the rental market. Even in many cities that had previously been affordable, rents keep getting higher, stretching more families’ budgets and spreading a largely coastal problem to nearly every part of the country.
