ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Nathan-Paul Davis serves up ‘Sound Medicine’ for these troubling times at Beachland Tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Saturday at the Beachland Tavern, local saxophonist and music educator Nathan-Paul Davis will perform “Nathan Paul: All The Sudden” with a group of talented local musicians; Davis on keys, sax, and flute, current Eric Gales touring bassist SmokeFace, producer TyC on guitar and Gabe Jones on drums and percussion and Cleveland rapper/singer Skuff Micksun will drop in for a few tunes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Museum of Art announces 2023 MLK Day activities

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art will honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, with a free daylong celebration. The museum announced in a news release that it will explore the theme, “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Heights Community Center to reopen Jan. 9

The Cleveland Heights Community Center, which has been closed since a sprinkler system pipe burst Dec. 26, will reopen at 6 a.m. Jan. 9. With the completion of repairs and clean-up following the burst pipe, all parts of the community center, except for the extra free weight room, will be open and follow regular hours, according to an email from the city of Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon antique shop makes way for future development

AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
AVON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway

AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
AKRON, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH

Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Massillon chef launches pop-up chef’s table with first event on Valentine’s Day

MASSILLON, Ohio -- Chef Bri Welk of Fire and Fig | Private Events in Massillon is starting a pop-up culinary venture, The Chef’s Table. She’s planning to take fine dining events to unique venues in communities with limited brick-and-mortar fine dining. She’s starting small with an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering, on Feb. 14, at The Barrel Room on Canal in Canal Fulton. There she’s hosting six couples for a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are open.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville approves TIF agreements for AutoZone, Litehouse & two industrial firms

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has approved four tax increment financing (TIF) agreements for new retail and industrial construction projects throughout town. The TIFs mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to these sites will go toward city infrastructure upgrades for 30 years, except for the amounts that would go to the Strongsville City Schools and Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Welo to run for sixth term as South Euclid mayor

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Mayor Georgine Welo, the city’s longest-serving full-time mayor, has announced that she will seek a sixth term of leading South Euclid. Welo, who has begun the process of gathering signatures on her election petitions for the fall ballot, said after Monday’s (Jan. 9) City Council meeting that she believes she has work to complete.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy