Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Brite Winter announces headliner for its 2023 return to West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Brite Winter returns with headliners Welshly Arms and 20 local and regional bands performing beneath the Main Avenue Bridge on the West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats, on Saturday, February 25. Tickets range from $10 to $500 and are available here. The non-profit festival, in its 13th...
Nathan-Paul Davis serves up ‘Sound Medicine’ for these troubling times at Beachland Tavern
CLEVELAND, Ohio - This Saturday at the Beachland Tavern, local saxophonist and music educator Nathan-Paul Davis will perform “Nathan Paul: All The Sudden” with a group of talented local musicians; Davis on keys, sax, and flute, current Eric Gales touring bassist SmokeFace, producer TyC on guitar and Gabe Jones on drums and percussion and Cleveland rapper/singer Skuff Micksun will drop in for a few tunes.
Cleveland Museum of Art announces 2023 MLK Day activities
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art will honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, with a free daylong celebration. The museum announced in a news release that it will explore the theme, “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”
Prosperity Social Club sets dinner paired with Jackie O’s barrel-aged beers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Prosperity Social Club has scheduled a four-course dinner featuring barrel-aged beers from Jackie O’s in Athens. The dinner is 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Menu. • Antipasto salad. Beer: Wood Ya Honey, a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Wheat-wine style with local wildflower honey. • Seared...
Cleveland Heights council rings in the new year with some old grudges
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As the first meeting of the new year brought out some old issues, City Council President Melody Joy Hart urged her colleagues to put an end to the discord, dysfunction and “dissing” of one another. And when they can’t settle any lingering disputes over...
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights Community Center to reopen Jan. 9
The Cleveland Heights Community Center, which has been closed since a sprinkler system pipe burst Dec. 26, will reopen at 6 a.m. Jan. 9. With the completion of repairs and clean-up following the burst pipe, all parts of the community center, except for the extra free weight room, will be open and follow regular hours, according to an email from the city of Cleveland Heights.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Avon antique shop makes way for future development
AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
spectrumnews1.com
Community asked to weigh in on the future of Akron’s Innerbelt Highway
AKRON, Ohio — The city is asking for the community’s input on the future of a closed 33-acre section of the Akron Innerbelt. An online survey will be available through Jan. 31 to enable residents to submit their ideas and answer a few questions, the city said in a release. In February, 10 participants' names will be drawn to win $25 gift cards.
Cleveland arrives at $90 million price tag for new police headquarters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland is proposing a maximum price of $90 million for the new Cleveland police headquarters, which will require the renovation of an historic building on Superior Avenue. Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday introduced legislation to City Council that would allow the city to...
These 15 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $2 million; where are they?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A total of 15 Cuyahoga County homes each sold for more than $2 million in 2022, including the highest sale since 2018, a $7 million Lakewood sale in September. Big ticket sales were localized to only a handful of cities in the counties, with Shaker Heights topping...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
Massillon chef launches pop-up chef’s table with first event on Valentine’s Day
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Chef Bri Welk of Fire and Fig | Private Events in Massillon is starting a pop-up culinary venture, The Chef’s Table. She’s planning to take fine dining events to unique venues in communities with limited brick-and-mortar fine dining. She’s starting small with an intimate Valentine’s Day gathering, on Feb. 14, at The Barrel Room on Canal in Canal Fulton. There she’s hosting six couples for a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Reservations are open.
Cleveland native Warren Egypt Franklin on ending his ‘Hamilton’ run after 700 shows: ‘It feels surreal’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In “Hamilton,” the song “One Last Time” is performed by George Washington. But forgive Warren Egypt Franklin and his family and friends in the audience if they get a little emotional listening to the lyrics on Sunday, January 15. That’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
Strongsville approves TIF agreements for AutoZone, Litehouse & two industrial firms
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has approved four tax increment financing (TIF) agreements for new retail and industrial construction projects throughout town. The TIFs mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to these sites will go toward city infrastructure upgrades for 30 years, except for the amounts that would go to the Strongsville City Schools and Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights.
Public tickets for Cleveland Museum of Art’s big winter-spring show on Tudor England go on sale January 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Public tickets for the highly praised traveling exhibition, “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England,’’ opening Sunday, February 26 at the Cleveland Museum of Art, can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. next Tuesday, January 17. As with most of its big...
Welo to run for sixth term as South Euclid mayor
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Mayor Georgine Welo, the city’s longest-serving full-time mayor, has announced that she will seek a sixth term of leading South Euclid. Welo, who has begun the process of gathering signatures on her election petitions for the fall ballot, said after Monday’s (Jan. 9) City Council meeting that she believes she has work to complete.
A Christmas Story House owner reconciles with ‘crummy little toadie’ actor Yano Anaya
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late November, A Christmas Story House & Museum owner Brian Jones and “A Christmas Story” movie actor Yano Anaya were involved in a public confrontation outside the Cleveland tourist attraction. Jones put the house, which was the Parker home in the 1983 movie, up for sale in mid-November. A group led by Anaya had expressed interest in purchasing it.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2