M3GAN Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Horror Movie Before

Ah, horror movies. One of my favorite genres. Whether that be watching some of the most iconic horror movies , or some of the best A24 horror movies, I’m in love with jump scares, scary music, and creepy talking dolls – and now, another Blumhouse horror movie has been added to that last category in the form of M3GAN.

The movie had a trailer that blew up on the internet when it first appeared online, and it's officially out in theaters. While its cast is small, the actors have done plenty in the worlds of both movies and television. From some appearances in Phase 4 Marvel flicks to popular shows on HBO, here is where you might have seen the M3GAN cast before.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Allison Williams (Gemma)

First off on this list, we have Allison Williams, who plays Gemma in M3GAN. Hers is a name that I’m sure you’ve heard a good amount of over the last several years, as she’s appeared in many big name movies and TV shows. One of her most famous appearances was as one of the stars of Get Out, a Jordan Peele movie that ended up winning a ton of awards and praise for her acting.

However, Williams has also been in other films as well, including The Perfection and Horizon Line. She has also had a career in television. Her most-known role was her starring part on the popular HBO series, Girls, and she also had a recurring role in the Neil Patrick Harris-led television show , A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Besides that, she also appeared in shows such as Jake and Amir, The Mindy Project and more, and is set to appear in another new television show called Fellow Travelers . She was also the star of the televised production of Peter Pan Live!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Violet McGraw (Cady)

Moving on, we now take a look at Violet McGraw, who portrays Cady in M3GAN, the young girl who plays with the AI doll. McGraw isn’t new to horror, as she not only has a sister who also starred in a horror movie this year – Madeleine McGraw in the fantastic The Black Phone – she herself starred as Young Nell in The Haunting of Hill House , which was created by Mike Flanagan.

Besides that, McGraw has appeared in several movies in her young acting career, including the Stephen King adaptation, Doctor Sleep , Our Friend, Separation, I Believe in Santa Claus, and even portrayed Young Yelena in Black Widow. In television, she also appeared in the series Jett.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ronny Chieng (David)

Next up on the M3GAN cast list is Ronny Chieng, who portrays David in the film. Chieng is an actor and comedian, who has appeared as a correspondent on The Daily Show, but he’s also done plenty of roles you might recognize him from.

In terms of movies, he’s appeared in plenty that you might know of, including the incredible romantic comedy , Crazy Rich Asians, Bliss, Long Story Short, Wish Dragon, Godzilla vs. Kong and had a role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe . With television, he had roles in shows such as Legally Brown, Scissor Steven, and even had a guest role on Young Rock, a show about famous wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Brian Jordan Alvarez (Cole)

Cole in M3GAN is played by Brian Jordan Alvarez, who has appeared in mainly many independent movies, including Going Together, Simply Having, Wave, Consent, and so many more. But what Alvarez is mainly known for are his television roles, where he’s appeared in several big shows that fans will recognize.

Alvarez had a role in the popular CW drama , Jane the Virgin during Season 2 of the series, and was in the new seasons of the revived Will & Grace.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jen Van Epps (Tess)

Next up on this M3GAN cast list is Tess, who is played by Jen Van Epps. The actress has done a variety of different roles in both movie and television. Mainly, Epps has been in several television movies, but she also had a part in the comedy, The Royal Treatment. Besides that, she’s appeared in several different kinds of television shows.

One of my favorites that she did was appearing in the Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, which was unfortunately cancelled after one season (even though I not-so-secretly really liked it as an anime fan), where the talented actress had a guest role in the show before it ended. Other than that, she’s also appeared in several other big shows, such as the popular fantasy series, Grimm, and in others like Mr. Corman and One Lane Bridge.

I have a feeling that after her role in M3GAN, we might get to see this actress a little more in movies – and if it’s in a horror film, sign me up.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Lori Dungey (Celia)

Playing Celia in M3GAN is Lori Dungey, who has been in the business for a while. While Dungey has appeared in several movie shorts, some of her biggest roles were a part in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, as well as the television film, Superfire .

Dungey has also done plenty of television, and has appeared in multiple different ways in the popular kids franchise, Power Rangers, where she has taken on both live-action as well as voice roles, so fans might recognize her from that. Other than that, she appeared in shows such as Young Hercules, and also had a guest role in Cowboy Bebop.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Stephane Garneau-Monten (Kurt)

Last but not least is Kurt, who is played by Stephan Garneau-Monten in M3GAN. The actor has appeared in movies such as The Vintner's Luck and Kin, but M3GAN will be one of his first roles in a feature film since 2020, besides film shorts. The actor has also appeared in a variety of different shows, including the fantasy series , Sweet Tooth, Straight Forward, Murdoch Mysteries, Conviction, Reign and more.

With such a talented cast, it’s no wonder that M3GAN is looking to be a success for Blumhouse, and hopefully after this horror movie has its run in theaters, fans might be able to find something else that these actors have done – or look forward to seeing them in more spooky, fun stuff in the future.