Related
3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. Investors with a high-risk appetite should invest in these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and their market capitalization may increase subsequently.
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Chubb Limited (CB) Stock
CB - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of new business, strong renewal retention, well performing commercial businesses and sufficient liquidity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $17.2, indicating year-over-year increase of 11.7%. Northbound Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
5 Winning ETF Ideas for Your Portfolio in 2023
After incurring the biggest annual loss since 2008 and the first yearly fall since 2018, Wall Street staged a solid rebound to start 2023. Easing inflation and hopes of the Fed’s slower rate hike following a weak jobs report rekindled investors’ interest in riskier assets. Inflation is easing...
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Soaring Restaurant Sales
MCD - Free Report) , Wingstop Inc. (. DPZ - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. Sales at bars and restaurants in the United States increased 0.9% in November after jumping 1.6% in October. The figure is definitely impressive given that the growth in sales comes despite sky-high commodity prices.
Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Should You Invest in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)?
XLE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While There "Cheap"
AAL - Free Report) The first stock on the list might stick out to investors from a price perspective as American Airlines stock still trades around $14 per share. Making its stock price look more attractive is the fact that American Airlines is the largest domestic airline carrier in terms of passengers carried.
4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry
NUE - Free Report) , Steel Dynamics, Inc. (. ZEUS - Free Report) are well-placed to gain from these trends. The Zacks Steel Producers industry serves a vast spectrum of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, appliance, container, packaging, industrial machinery, mining equipment, transportation, and oil and gas with various steel products. These products include hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and galvanized coils and sheets, reinforcing bars, billets and blooms, wire rods, strip mill plates, standard and line pipe, and mechanical tubing products. Steel is primarily produced using two methods — Blast Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace. It is regarded as the backbone of the manufacturing industry. The automotive and construction markets have historically been the largest consumers of steel. Notably, the housing and construction sector is the biggest consumer of steel, accounting for roughly half of the world’s total consumption.
Bull Of The Day: Steel Dynamics (STLD)
STLD - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a A for Value and a B for Growth. This steel producer has been super strong since early October back when the stock was $70. Recently, we have seen a pull back from highs that were above $113. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
ETFs to Buy for January
The broader market kicked off 2023 on a moderate note. And why not? Traditionally, January brings with it seasonal tailwinds for the equity world. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that January ended up offering positive stock returns in 43 years and negative returns in 30 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average positive return of 0.85%.
Should Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SPLV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/05/2011. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $10.95 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Concert (CNCE) Moves 19.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
CNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 40.2% gain over the past four weeks. Investors...
Editas (EDIT) Dips on Portfolio Reprioritization, To Cut Jobs
EDIT - Free Report) has announced a corporate update, including the reprioritization of its current portfolio of pipeline candidates, and research and development realignment. The company will focus on the development of its pipeline candidates in hemoglobinopathies and in vivo discovery. As part of the reprioritization, Editas is looking to...
4 Stocks to Buy on November's Construction Spending Rebound
EXP - Free Report) , Dycom Industries, Inc. (. CRH - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The U.S. Census Bureau said on Jan 3 that spending on construction projects increased 0.2% in November after declining 0.2% in October. Economists had projected an increase of 0.4%. However, the good sign is that spending has finally started rebounding after declining for two consecutive months.
