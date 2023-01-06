Read full article on original website
‘I’m back’: Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs returning for 2023 season
Curtis Jacobs kept it simple. When Penn State’s All-Big Ten linebacker announced whether he would enter the NFL draft or return for the 2023 season, he didn’t type out paragraphs of text thanking his teammates and coaches. He needed only two words: “I’m back.”. Jacobs, who...
Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra
PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
Penn State tackle Bryce Effner will not return for 2023 season, steps away from football
A Rose Bowl starter and would-be 2023 contributor won’t return next season. Penn State right tackle Bryce Effner will not utilize his final year of eligibility and has chosen to step away from football. Effner, who started multiple games this fall, including the 35-21 win over Utah in the...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball schedule for Jan. 10, 2023
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 5:30 p.m. Chambersburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
State College girls swimmers set three school records at Saturday’s Bucknell Invitational meet
State College girls swimmers set three new school records Saturday at the Bucknell Invitational, lowering event times that were already the fastest in the Mid-Penn Conference. Jade Castro posted a school record 54.29 in the 100 backstroke Saturday, down from the 55.15 time she swam earlier in the season.
Mady and Ayahna Fleisher spark Susquenita girls in 59-44 victory over Juniata
Susquenita picked up a comfortable 59-44 win against Juniata Monday behind a pair of superb performances by Mady and Ayahna Fleisher. The duo combined for 36 points to power the Blackhawks. Mady led all players with 22 points, while Ayahna finished the tilt with 14 points. Mariska Beward paced the...
Third-quarter rally propels Line Mountain girls to 45-32 victory over East Juniata
Line Mountain used a decisive third-quarter run to build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t squander en route to a 45-32 win against East Juniata Monday. The two sides were tied 16-16 at halftime, but the Eagles outscored the Tigers 18-6 in the third quarter to blow things open.
Request for patch of stained rug opposed in suit over Little Leaguer’s fall from bunk bed
Little League opposes providing 9 square feet of stained carpet sought in the suit over the fall from an upper bunk by a Utah player during the world series. The world’s largest youth sports organization claims Jace and Nancy Oliverson are on a “fishing expedition” in their request for part of the rug from the dorm room in South Williamsport where the Snow Canyon all-stars from Santa Clara, Utah, stayed.
Matt Chaplin’s 21, Alex Erby’s double-double help Steel-High bounce Halifax
Matt Chaplin continued his hot play of late, scoring 21 points Saturday to lead Steel-High past Halifax, 68-43. Alex Erby added a double-double — 13 point and 10 rebounds — for the Rollers, and Da’Quan McCraw had seven points and 10 rebounds.
What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin
People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
Shameful behavior in Congress last week is not surprising | PennLive letters
Coach Dennis Green of the Minnesota Vikings once said about their opposing team: “They are what we thought they were. And we let them off the hook.”. The shameful and dysfunctional fiasco that played out last week in the People’s House should come as no surprise. The anti-democracy, anti-government, pro-chaos faction of the Republican Party is what we thought they were. Let’s not let them off the hook.
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
Only you (and a $2K reward) can help Smokey Bear get back to a Cumberland County park
Investigators are offering up to $2,000 in exchange for the safe return of Smokey Bear, who was stolen from a Cumberland County park last month. A large Smokey Bear, attached to a fire danger sign, was kidnapped from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township the night of Dec. 16 or the morning of Dec. 17, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
Central Pa.’s newest casino sets opening date
The opening of the first-ever casino in Cumberland County is just two-and-a-half weeks away. Parx Casino Shippensburg will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, pending regulatory approvals, according to the casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady.
Pa. woman sentenced to jail time for giving kids meth, bathing them in bleach
A Centre County woman was sentenced to between one and two years in jail in a child endangerment case. According to WJAC, Tara Auman of Bellefonte was sentenced to serve 11-and-a-half to 23-and-a-half months in jail after she was accused of providing drugs to her children. Authorities stated that the sentence was part of a consolidation of various cases against her.
A 9-hour police standoff leads to charges for Pa. man after domestic disturbance: report
A Clearfield County man was arrested by Lawrence Township Police Department after a near 9-hour standoff with them over the weekend, reports said. According to police, the Saturday afternoon standoff began after officers were called to a home along Flegal Road to conduct a welfare check following a reported domestic disturbance.
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
This Pa. county is starting a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
