Coach Dennis Green of the Minnesota Vikings once said about their opposing team: “They are what we thought they were. And we let them off the hook.”. The shameful and dysfunctional fiasco that played out last week in the People’s House should come as no surprise. The anti-democracy, anti-government, pro-chaos faction of the Republican Party is what we thought they were. Let’s not let them off the hook.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO