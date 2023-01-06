ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Request for patch of stained rug opposed in suit over Little Leaguer’s fall from bunk bed

Little League opposes providing 9 square feet of stained carpet sought in the suit over the fall from an upper bunk by a Utah player during the world series. The world’s largest youth sports organization claims Jace and Nancy Oliverson are on a “fishing expedition” in their request for part of the rug from the dorm room in South Williamsport where the Snow Canyon all-stars from Santa Clara, Utah, stayed.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?

Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin

People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Shameful behavior in Congress last week is not surprising | PennLive letters

Coach Dennis Green of the Minnesota Vikings once said about their opposing team: “They are what we thought they were. And we let them off the hook.”. The shameful and dysfunctional fiasco that played out last week in the People’s House should come as no surprise. The anti-democracy, anti-government, pro-chaos faction of the Republican Party is what we thought they were. Let’s not let them off the hook.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.

Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Only you (and a $2K reward) can help Smokey Bear get back to a Cumberland County park

Investigators are offering up to $2,000 in exchange for the safe return of Smokey Bear, who was stolen from a Cumberland County park last month. A large Smokey Bear, attached to a fire danger sign, was kidnapped from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township the night of Dec. 16 or the morning of Dec. 17, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sentenced to jail time for giving kids meth, bathing them in bleach

A Centre County woman was sentenced to between one and two years in jail in a child endangerment case. According to WJAC, Tara Auman of Bellefonte was sentenced to serve 11-and-a-half to 23-and-a-half months in jail after she was accused of providing drugs to her children. Authorities stated that the sentence was part of a consolidation of various cases against her.
BELLEFONTE, PA
PennLive.com

Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks

Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy