FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
WCJB
Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy. The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building. It...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All week long, people are honoring the lives of the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. At the University of Florida law school, a free Rosewood traveling museum is available to the public, starting Monday and lasting until Saturday. It features the hidden history of the town.
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
WCJB
Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Pyranha
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An equestrian product company is sharing the story of their impact on customers. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us more about what they offer.
WCJB
Local police celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement officers gathered Monday morning at the Oak Hammock Retirement Home at U.F. to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Members of several agencies were on hand including Gainesville Police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, to honor law enforcement past and present. The event...
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners are set to revisit Dogwood Village proposal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of an East Gainesville affordable housing complex is back in question and could be decided as soon as tomorrow. The vacant land on the corner of SE 8th Ave. and SE 15th St. is where the Dogwood Village development is supposed to go, but that’s on hold after three commissioners voted to withdraw the funding in a meeting last month. Now, commissioners have a chance to change their decision.
WCJB
MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz stepped down Monday night, just before Alachua County Democrats were set to call for his resignation. Diaz’s resignation comes after Democrats were dealt historic losses across the state in the November election. He became the party chair in...
WCJB
Oak View Middle School celebrates a new classroom building opening
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students, faculty, staff and more will gather to celebrate a new classroom building opening at Oak View Middle School on Tuesday. The $7 million building was funded through the Half-Cent for Schools, a ballot initiative approved by Alachua County voters in 2018. The new building includes...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New Year’s Resolutions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first week on the new year is done. On this weeks Gainesville’s Health and Fitness, learn how to keep up with your New Year’s resolution.
WCJB
A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
WCJB
Oak Hall honors multiple championship chess teams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Oak Hall school assembly will honor multiple championship chess teams on Monday. Oak Hall officials sent 32 students from kindergarten through 5th grade to the the United States Chess Federation’s 2022 National K-12 grade level championships. The Oak Hall kindergarten and 2nd grade teams...
WCJB
A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
WCJB
Qualifying period for State House District 24 candidates coming to an end
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The qualifying period ends at 12pm on Tuesday for the special election to replace republican north central Florida state lawmaker Joe Harding. So far, four republicans have qualified to run for House District 24, which covers much of Marion County. Former state representative Charlie Stone is...
