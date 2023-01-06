ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy. The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building. It...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Pyranha

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An equestrian product company is sharing the story of their impact on customers. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us more about what they offer.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Local police celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement officers gathered Monday morning at the Oak Hammock Retirement Home at U.F. to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Members of several agencies were on hand including Gainesville Police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, to honor law enforcement past and present. The event...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Commissioners are set to revisit Dogwood Village proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of an East Gainesville affordable housing complex is back in question and could be decided as soon as tomorrow. The vacant land on the corner of SE 8th Ave. and SE 15th St. is where the Dogwood Village development is supposed to go, but that’s on hold after three commissioners voted to withdraw the funding in a meeting last month. Now, commissioners have a chance to change their decision.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Democratic party leader Manny Diaz stepped down Monday night, just before Alachua County Democrats were set to call for his resignation. Diaz’s resignation comes after Democrats were dealt historic losses across the state in the November election. He became the party chair in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Oak View Middle School celebrates a new classroom building opening

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students, faculty, staff and more will gather to celebrate a new classroom building opening at Oak View Middle School on Tuesday. The $7 million building was funded through the Half-Cent for Schools, a ballot initiative approved by Alachua County voters in 2018. The new building includes...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Oak Hall honors multiple championship chess teams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Oak Hall school assembly will honor multiple championship chess teams on Monday. Oak Hall officials sent 32 students from kindergarten through 5th grade to the the United States Chess Federation’s 2022 National K-12 grade level championships. The Oak Hall kindergarten and 2nd grade teams...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A collision in Ocala left 2 in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 24-hundred block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m., on January 8th. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy