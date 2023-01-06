Read full article on original website
Dvon Ellies, Penn State DL, announces decision on 2023 season
Dvon Ellies will return to Penn State for his fifth season, the defensive tackle confirmed to the Daily Collegian Monday afternoon. The senior recorded 15 total tackles and 6 solo tackles in 13 games and 1 start on the 2022 season and he is hoping to potentially build some draft stock by using his fifth year. He has recorded 33 tackles across his career.
State College girls swimmers set three school records at Saturday’s Bucknell Invitational meet
State College girls swimmers set three new school records Saturday at the Bucknell Invitational, lowering event times that were already the fastest in the Mid-Penn Conference. Jade Castro posted a school record 54.29 in the 100 backstroke Saturday, down from the 55.15 time she swam earlier in the season.
‘I’m back’: Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs returning for 2023 season
Curtis Jacobs kept it simple. When Penn State’s All-Big Ten linebacker announced whether he would enter the NFL draft or return for the 2023 season, he didn’t type out paragraphs of text thanking his teammates and coaches. He needed only two words: “I’m back.”. Jacobs, who...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball schedule for Jan. 10, 2023
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 5:30 p.m. Chambersburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra
PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
PSU's Shrewsberry Calls Out Refs After Falling To Purdue
The Penn State coach said he's become frustrated by what he perceives as a lack of respect from Big Ten officials toward his program. He picked up the second technical of his career to make a point.
Onward State
Rutgers Football Hires Former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca
Former Penn State football offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was hired by Rutgers to fill the same role, as announced by the team Saturday. Ciarrocca previously spent three seasons with Rutgers from 2008 to 2010. “I want to thank Coach Schiano and Rutgers for giving me the opportunity to return to...
Request for patch of stained rug opposed in suit over Little Leaguer’s fall from bunk bed
Little League opposes providing 9 square feet of stained carpet sought in the suit over the fall from an upper bunk by a Utah player during the world series. The world’s largest youth sports organization claims Jace and Nancy Oliverson are on a “fishing expedition” in their request for part of the rug from the dorm room in South Williamsport where the Snow Canyon all-stars from Santa Clara, Utah, stayed.
State College
Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College
A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
State College
State College Area Radio Stations Undergo Shakeup
Local radio listeners may have been surprised this week to tune in and find some of their favorite stations missing or broadcasting on different signals. The State College area radio market is undergoing a bit of a shakeup following Seven Mountains Media’s $17.375 million purchase of 34 Forever Media stations in Pennsylvania. The acquisition, along with the transfer of four Seven Mountains stations to Covenant Communications, have resulted in mergers of several similarly formatted stations, moves to new signals and retirements.
Third-quarter rally propels Line Mountain girls to 45-32 victory over East Juniata
Line Mountain used a decisive third-quarter run to build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t squander en route to a 45-32 win against East Juniata Monday. The two sides were tied 16-16 at halftime, but the Eagles outscored the Tigers 18-6 in the third quarter to blow things open.
Mady and Ayahna Fleisher spark Susquenita girls in 59-44 victory over Juniata
Susquenita picked up a comfortable 59-44 win against Juniata Monday behind a pair of superb performances by Mady and Ayahna Fleisher. The duo combined for 36 points to power the Blackhawks. Mady led all players with 22 points, while Ayahna finished the tilt with 14 points. Mariska Beward paced the...
What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
Altoona man killed in crash near Columbus
LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio. In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was […]
Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin
People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
Central Pa. native gets a dose of reality on TV competition
Amanda Clark, a Duncannon native who graduated from Susquenita High School in 2009, is featured on an upcoming reality show, “The Traitors,” which airs on the Peacock streaming service on Jan. 12. The Traitors is based off a Dutch series, “De Verraders,” where contestants are either “Faithfuls” or...
Shameful behavior in Congress last week is not surprising | PennLive letters
Coach Dennis Green of the Minnesota Vikings once said about their opposing team: “They are what we thought they were. And we let them off the hook.”. The shameful and dysfunctional fiasco that played out last week in the People’s House should come as no surprise. The anti-democracy, anti-government, pro-chaos faction of the Republican Party is what we thought they were. Let’s not let them off the hook.
Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
