Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council tables utility rate increase to look for alternate solutions to fund raises for police, firemen
The Natchitoches City Council tabled an ordinance to implement a new rate schedule at its meeting on Jan. 9. What this new rate schedule means for more than half of city utility consumers is a $21 monthly increase, spread out across their water, electric, and sewer bills. Other average consumers should expect to see around a $30 monthly increase. These totals already include a $17 monthly increase for electric rates.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
How The Library’s Budget Serves You
After learning of some Natchitoches Parish Council members’ intention to rededicate library millage approved by voters in 2017, I attended the November Council meeting so that the library could be involved in the conversation. Despite every effort made on my and the Library Board of Control’s part, no one advocating for the rededication reached out. In the following weeks, I learned the actual resolution to rededicate library millage would be discussed at the December meeting. Being unable to obtain a copy of the resolution to be presented and having not been contacted for information, I attended the meeting prepared to give a brief explanation of the library’s budget, both where it comes from and our plans for it; and to tell everyone why I believe in what our public library is doing for our Parish. I also thought this would be a good time to share all of this information with you, the public we serve.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Area bank VP discusses budgeting, financial stability with Jr. High JAG students
Natchitoches Junior High JAG members learned about the importance of creating a monthly budget, which assists in providing financial stability, from Sabine State Bank Senior Vice President/Regional Manager John Godfrey, on Dec. 16. Pictured: Darrell Beard, Brilee Metoyer, Daryl Walker, Delilah Jackson, Mr. Godfrey, Diamond Tousaint, Sha’Myreia Paige and Xavier...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Outpatient Medical Center Board Member Planning Session and Appreciation Dinner
Board members from across Outpatient Medical Center’s (OMC) service area recently gathered for a three year planning session. Board members and executive staff gathered to create a three year plan to improve, enhance and expand the services offered by the Outpatient Medical Center Clinics. OMC’s mantra is “Helping Hands” and that theme carried throughout the planning session. Board members brought the concerns and needs of their communities to the forefront as they, alongside staff, worked collectively to prepare a plan for the future of OMC. The Natchitoches location will soon begin a remodeling and expansion plan that will help to better serve patients and community members. As the planning session and regular board meeting adjourned, Board Members were treated to an appreciation dinner.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lia Henton named NSU Cenla campus manager
Northwestern State University has named Lia Henton manager of the university’s Cenla campus in Alexandria. Henton will work closely with students, faculty, staff and Cenla Campus Executive Director Jason Parks to continue the collaborative work taking place within the Cenla community and beyond. “Our campus is excited to have...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Winston to speak on Reconstruction, civil rights Jan. 12
Immediately after the Civil War and emancipation, the federal government developed a plan to re-admit the southern states and guarantee the rights and safety of freedmen. The plan, called Reconstruction, led to a time of experimentation in racial equity which historian C. Vann Woodward and others have argued could have led to a very different path than segregation before it was abruptly ended. What was this period of history like, and how did it fail to live up to its promise?
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Goldonna elected officials sworn in
Goldonna elected officials were sworn in on Jan. 5 at the Goldonna Village Hall by Natchitoches Clerk of Court David Stamey. Elected to four year terms were, pictured from left, are Alderman Reed Franklin, Alderman Jesse Rachal, Mayor Gayle Cloud, Alderman Norvel Garner, and Chief of Police Lawrence Sampey. HOME.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish swears in new School Board members
Vernon, LA (KPLC) -Vernon Parish Clerk of Court Jeff Skidmore swore in elected Vernon Parish School Board members this week. The ceremony took place at The Vernon Parish School Board during their Jan. 5th meeting.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Police Department Reacts to National Law Enforcement Day
Law enforcement officers of every rank have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for their communities. They’ve answered a call to public service that is demanding and often unappreciated. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how one police officer...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB: Notice of Special Elections
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of (i) Parishwide School District of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana, (ii) School District No. 9 of Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana and (iii) Consolidated School District No. 8 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Districts”), on January 12, 2023, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that special elections will be held within the Districts on SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 and that at the said elections there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Districts qualified and entitled to vote at the said elections under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following propositions, to-wit:
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demon Baseball Auction set for Jan. 28
The 2023 Northwestern State Baseball Auction presented by Mariner’s Restaurant is set for Jan. 28. The annual event returned in 2022 following a one-year hiatus and again will be held in the Student Union ballroom on the NSU campus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour before...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 9, 2023
Service: Wednesday, January 11 at 1 pm at Marthaville First Baptist Church. Service: Tuesday, January 10 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit
The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Illegal narcotics, counterfeit money seized during Campti traffic stop
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Campti woman wanted in Lafayette, and seized illegal narcotics and counterfeit money during a traffic stop in north Natchitoches on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling in the Town of Campti on...
East Texas News
Regional manhunt ends in arrest
HEMPHILL – A manhunt that lasted almost a year came to a close on Dec. 29, 2022 near Hemphill. Matthew Hoy Edgar, a 26-year-old Sabine County man, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar, who was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, in January of...
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested on vehicle stop
Two people were arrested Tuesday after police stopped a vehicle to investigate a reported domestic disturbance. Ruston Police stopped a car on East Georgia Ave. about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a domestic incident was occurring inside the vehicle. The driver, Eric Lee Durr, 43, of...
