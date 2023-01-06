Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM SPONSORS CANE RIVER FILM FESTIVAL
BOM is a Festival Friend sponsor of the 6th Annual Cane River Film Festival. The event will take place in Natchitoches on March 18. Pictured left to right: BOM’s Blaise LaCour and Resurrection Fern Foundation Founder Kelly L. Jackson. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Laskey Lecture Series with Dr. Sandra Richter
Trinity United Methodist Church of Ruston is finding new ways to reach the community in regard to how the congregation serves and how members spread the word of God. One way this church reaches the community is through different lecture series each year. This year’s offering, which the church is opening to the public, is the Laskey Lecture Series with Dr. Sandra Richter.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU ELAB Kindergarten Program Accepting Applications
It is that time of the year again for NSU ELAB Kindergarten applications. If you or anyone you know has a child that will be 5 before Sept. 30, 2023 fill out an application (proof of address needed) and turn in to the school by March 31, 2023 by 3 pm. Applications can be picked up from the school or on the NPSB website under NSU Elementary Lab School: www.npsb.la/o/nsue/page/how-to-apply.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
VAUGHN CHEVROLET BUICK WELCOMES NEW GM
Join us in welcoming Mr. William Tabor as our new GM of Vaughn Chevrolet Buick! We are excited for Will to bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to Natchitoches, as he has worked for the Vaughn Automotive Group for many years!. Stop by, help us welcome Will, and get...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club receives city update from Mayor
Rotarian with the Program John Luster introduced Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. at the January 10 luncheon. The Mayor gave an update on the many activities occurring in 2023. Pictured from left are Rotarian President Aaron Johnson, Mayor Williams, and Luster (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). HOME. JOIN. MENU.
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Goldonna Village News – Honor Roll Students
Goldonna Elementary Junior High Principal, Cori Beth Manual, is proud to release her final Honor Roll list for the Fall Semester. Goldonna Elementary Junior High also has the following events coming up:. Muffins with Mom January 13th 9:00-9:45 in the school auditorium. Martin Luther King Holiday January 16th – no...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Boil Advisory Breda Town Community
Welch St. from Sabine St. to Gold St. and all areas going West to Dixie St. in the Breda Town community. Natchitoches Jr. High, LP Vaughn School, and the Outpatient Medical Center on Breazeale Springs St. within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System did experience a temporary water outage Jan. 11 in the above-mentioned area of the water supply system. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds has been caused by contractors disconnecting existing water lines and tying in new water lines.
ktalnews.com
Family asking for help after 1-year-old son died on Christmas
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches family is asking for help after a one-year-old died on Christmas. One-year-old Nateo Davis was found unresponsive on Christmas Day at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on North Street. After attempting several life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demon Baseball Auction set for Jan. 28
The 2023 Northwestern State Baseball Auction presented by Mariner’s Restaurant is set for Jan. 28. The annual event returned in 2022 following a one-year hiatus and again will be held in the Student Union ballroom on the NSU campus. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour before...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
How The Library’s Budget Serves You
After learning of some Natchitoches Parish Council members’ intention to rededicate library millage approved by voters in 2017, I attended the November Council meeting so that the library could be involved in the conversation. Despite every effort made on my and the Library Board of Control’s part, no one advocating for the rededication reached out. In the following weeks, I learned the actual resolution to rededicate library millage would be discussed at the December meeting. Being unable to obtain a copy of the resolution to be presented and having not been contacted for information, I attended the meeting prepared to give a brief explanation of the library’s budget, both where it comes from and our plans for it; and to tell everyone why I believe in what our public library is doing for our Parish. I also thought this would be a good time to share all of this information with you, the public we serve.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Shop For A Home With Confidence
Hometown Mortgage of Natchitoches recently moved its office location to 207 Church Street in Natchitoches across the street from the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse. They look forward to continuing their services to the area, so the NPJ sat down to see how things have been going. 1. Does Hometown Mortgage of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wanted fugitive found at domestic call
A man wanted in St. Mary Parish for armed robbery was arrested Saturday at a Ruston domestic disturbance call. Police responded to the call on Broadway Avenue about 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers found visible injuries to both the man and the woman in the incident. The woman said Kaelin B. Broussard, 23, of Ruston came home and began arguing with her over using her cell phone. She said Broussard attacked her and grabbed and held her by the neck. Officers observed bruising on her neck.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Outpatient Medical Center Board Member Planning Session and Appreciation Dinner
Board members from across Outpatient Medical Center’s (OMC) service area recently gathered for a three year planning session. Board members and executive staff gathered to create a three year plan to improve, enhance and expand the services offered by the Outpatient Medical Center Clinics. OMC’s mantra is “Helping Hands” and that theme carried throughout the planning session. Board members brought the concerns and needs of their communities to the forefront as they, alongside staff, worked collectively to prepare a plan for the future of OMC. The Natchitoches location will soon begin a remodeling and expansion plan that will help to better serve patients and community members. As the planning session and regular board meeting adjourned, Board Members were treated to an appreciation dinner.
kalb.com
Alexandria man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-related overdose death
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with second-degree murder/distribution CDS, in connection to the March 26, 2021 overdose death of Keesha London, has pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of negligent homicide. Terrance Andre Culbert, 30, changed his plea in court on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Suspects named in recent high speed pursuit
The Natchitoches Parish’s Sheriff’s Office posted on social media on Jan. 9 that the Boyce Police Department named the suspects involved in a recent pursuit in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Boyce PD arrested Carmello Cascairi and Travis Guin after a high speed chase on Jan. 6. Natchitoches Parish...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU names Smelser director of strength and conditioning
Nationally recognized in his field, Jason Smelser has been named Northwestern State’s director of strength and conditioning, Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian announced Tuesday. Smelser comes to NSU from ULM where he spent the past year working primarily with the Warhawk baseball program as its head strength coach. While...
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Illegal narcotics, counterfeit money seized during Campti traffic stop
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Campti woman wanted in Lafayette, and seized illegal narcotics and counterfeit money during a traffic stop in north Natchitoches on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling in the Town of Campti on...
