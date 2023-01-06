The story behind the 1970 Dodge Challenger is like something of the Fast and Furious movies, albeit without going to space in a car. As an article at Motorious recounts, an all-black Challenger R/T SE began to make a name for itself in the street racing scene of 1970s Detroit. Given its color scheme, its speed and its air of mystery, it soon became known as “the Black Ghost” — and set off down the road to automotive history.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO