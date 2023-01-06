When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.

