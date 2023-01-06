ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

I'm sorry, what? Ever try to go the ER? I've had to go there on a few incidents and have nothing but terrible experiences. If you have to go the CC ER, you will have to wait at least, 10 to 12 hours, no matter what you're there for. Unless you're having a heart attack. My pharmacists father was there, on a stretcher, in the hallway, for over 12 hours, no blanket, no food, saw one nurse. They never put him in a room. I had the same thing happen. Laid in the hallway for hours. I'm sorry, but there isn't one good hospital in the surrounding area. It is ridiculous.

Related
VISTA.Today

Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence

A nursing student performs a hands-on assessment on a male classmate in the nursing simulation lab at Widener University. Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting. The Center...
CHESTER, PA
fox29.com

Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community

BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Chester County revives its local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has returned to Chester County. The local chapter, based in Exton, will provide support and education for people in the county dealing with mental illnesses as well as their families.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County health care facility closed for water damage

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Union Community Care’s New Holland Health Center is temporarily closed due to “significant water damage,” the company said on Friday. The New Holland Health Center, a location leased by WellSpan Health, suffered water damage due to a sprinkler and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning malfunction on Dec. 26, Union Community […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives

Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
DELAWARE STATE
VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity Connects Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Mission of Creating ‘Beloved Community’

At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, we are propelled by a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. A world where homeownership, as a fundamental human right, is achievable for everyone. Our mission is devoted to this because we believe that everyone – regardless of who we are or where we come from – deserves the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive

CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a CCRES grant recipient. Sharon King and Chrisi Lockwood from the CCRES leadership team volunteered at the toy drive, helping the Hicks Foundation fill multiple truckloads of toys.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
