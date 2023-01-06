Read full article on original website
The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) Hosts Free Pickleball Clinics Open to the Public
Join the YMCA of Greater Brandywine on Sunday, Jan. 15 to learn the sport taking the nation by storm during a free introductory pickleball clinic. Clinics will be held at 10 AM and 1 PM at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester.
Chester County Resurrects NAMI Chapter in Wake of Mental Health Gap
Chester County’s chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness is making a comeback. The formerly all-volunteer-run chapter was dependent on Pennsylvania’s state-wide NAMI that shut down in 2015. It is now being replaced by the currently-restructuring NAMI Keystone PA, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The new local chapter...
Habitat for Humanity Connects Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Mission of Creating ‘Beloved Community’
At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, we are propelled by a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. A world where homeownership, as a fundamental human right, is achievable for everyone. Our mission is devoted to this because we believe that everyone – regardless of who we are or where we come from – deserves the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch.
New London Township Man Was Storyteller Who Left Rich Legacy Behind
Donald Lytle, of New London Township, was a storyteller his entire life, from performing in senior plays at Avon Grove High School to keeping his grandchildren entertained on his rocking chair swing, writes The Daily Local News. Lytle passed away on Jan. 4 at 90 years old, but leaves behind...
West Chester, Cheyney Universities Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both Chester County-based schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune. The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is...
$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center
State Senator John Kane (right) presents a state grant for $1 million to Dr. Chris Domes, Student Government Association President JaNiece Davis, and Sr. Kathy Dougherty, university vice president. Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check...
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023. “We are grateful to have Mary...
Deadline to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars Extended to Feb. 3
A few of the members of the 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars pose for pictures with their guests. For the last month, VISTA Today has been accepting nominations for its fourth class of VISTA Millennial Superstars. We have decided to extend the deadline to nominate individuals for this honor...
West Chester Home Listed for $8.8 Million Feels Like Living in a ‘Piece of Art’
A 24,000-square-foot West Chester home made up entirely of concrete, steel, and glass hit the market recently for $8.8 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC.
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Come and Get Your Cookies: Girl Scout Cookie Season is Upon Us
Over the weekend, precious cargo arrived to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge Service Center and tractor trailers filled with 65,000 packages began delivering to troops all over Chester County to prepare for Girl Scout cookie season, writes Katherine Scott for 6ABC. Cookie selling season will start...
Young Drummer Boy from West Chester Gave His Life to the Civil War Cause
Charley King, a twelve-year-old boy from West Chester, joined the war effort in 1861 as a drummer, but his love for music ended up costing him his life, writes Mark E. Dixon for Main Line Today. When Civil War broke out in 1861, King was among the many who wanted...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence
A nursing student performs a hands-on assessment on a male classmate in the nursing simulation lab at Widener University. Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting. The Center...
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Teneka Williams on her porch.Photo byHabitat for Humanity of Chester County. Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville.
West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
