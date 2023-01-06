ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity Connects Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Mission of Creating ‘Beloved Community’

At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, we are propelled by a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. A world where homeownership, as a fundamental human right, is achievable for everyone. Our mission is devoted to this because we believe that everyone – regardless of who we are or where we come from – deserves the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center

State Senator John Kane (right) presents a state grant for $1 million to Dr. Chris Domes, Student Government Association President JaNiece Davis, and Sr. Kathy Dougherty, university vice president. Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check...
ASTON, PA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
VISTA.Today

Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence

A nursing student performs a hands-on assessment on a male classmate in the nursing simulation lab at Widener University. Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting. The Center...
CHESTER, PA
vista.today

West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
