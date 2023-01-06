Read full article on original website
Re-organization Night Planned for Vincennes City Council
The Vincennes Board of Works and City Council will meet this afternoon and evening at City Hall. The Board of Works will meet at 5:00 p.m. The Board’s agenda includes a seventh change order for work at the Vincennes Pantheon. The change order is for a grant administered by the Southern Indiana Development Commission.
Area Schools Benefit from STEM Grants
The Indiana Department of Education has announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. The Vincennes Community School Corporation received a grant of $25,000. Washington Community Schools was granted $74,500 while North Daviess Schools received a nearly $50,000...
Vincennes City Council Committee to Talk Trash Monday of Next Week
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods & Housing Committee will meet Monday of next week to start discussion of trash collection reform. The City is currently on a trash sticker system to pay for the service. However, in recent months, Council members have considered other options to more efficiently handle the service.
House on Cherokee Drive Suffers Extensive Damage from Sunday Fire
Extensive damage was reported in a fire yesterday afternoon to a home on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. Vincennes Township firemen got to the house around 3:30 yesterday afternoon. The family living in the home escaped the structure; authorities were also able to rescue a large dog that had been trapped inside the home. The dog was taken to Southgate Veterinary Center for treatment. Three family members were also treated for non-life threatening conditions at Good Samaritan Hospital. The names of the injured victims were not released.
Mt. Carmel IL Man Arrested Following App Tips
A tip submitted through the Wabash County, Illinois Sheriff’s App has resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Mt. Carmel, Illinois man. Dayton Hall was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Criminal Damage to Property. The arrest stems from an incident on December 22nd in which a flagpole and landscaping structure were destroyed when they were struck by a vehicle.
Today’s the Day for Memorial Bridge Closure in Vincennes
Today is the day for a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. From today on, the bridge will be closed until the end of April. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The bridge can be detoured by using the Red Skelton Bridge on U.S. 50.
Desk Space Still Available at Pantheon Business Theatre
The Vincennes Pantheon continues seeking co-workers for their spaces at the downtown Vincennes location. The business location is the space for the renovated Pantheon Theater at Fifth and Main. Carrie Lane is with the Pantheon. She reminds everyone there is still room for budding business people — even if office...
VCSC Board Names Leadership Team for Coming Year
The Vincennes Community School Board has named Lynne Bobe to be its president for the next year. The move was part of a reorganization session yesterday at the VCSC Administration Building. Other appointments include Aaron Bauer as vice president, with Pat Hutchison as secretary, and Karla Smith as treasurer. All...
Tony Jerrell Files for Second Republican Vincennes City Council At Large Nomination
Another name has filed for the Republican ticket for Vincennes City Council At-Large. Tony Jerrell is joining Marc McNeece in running for the two at-large postions. Jerrell is a newcomer to the race; McNeece is running for re-election. The other at-large Councilman — Tim Salters — is vacating the position to run for Mayor on the Republican ticket.
Vincennes Man Charged on Drug Counts
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a drug discovery during a traffic stop. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 29 year-old Joseph Slayton-Lewis. During the stop, Lewis was found to be driving while suspended. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Slayton-Lewis was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
