Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Related
West Chester Field Hockey, Soccer Coaches are Trailblazers in Women’s Athletics
Two West Chester college sports team coaches are being recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to women’s athletics. Both West Chester field hockey coach Amy Cohen and soccer coach Betty Ann Kempf Townsley are responsible for having their teams reach NCAA Division II Final Four in Seattle, writes Isabella DiAmore for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) Hosts Free Pickleball Clinics Open to the Public
The indoor pickleball courts at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester – part of the 40 pickleball courts operated by the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Join the YMCA of Greater Brandywine on Sunday, Jan. 15 to learn the sport taking the nation by storm during a free introductory pickleball clinic. Clinics will be held at 10 AM and 1 PM at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester.
Malvern-Based Fin-Tech Named as Startup to Watch in Philly Business Journal
Thirteen Philadelphia area start-ups are making headlines. Among the thirteen is Malvern-based fin-tech Savana that is making a name for itself. Founded in 2009, Savana had a successful year, raising $45 million in funds, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
West Chester Home Listed for $8.8 Million Feels Like Living in a ‘Piece of Art’
A 24,000-square-foot West Chester home made up entirely of concrete, steel, and glass hit the market recently for $8.8 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
New London Township Man Was Storyteller Who Left Rich Legacy Behind
Donald Lytle, of New London Township, was a storyteller his entire life, from performing in senior plays at Avon Grove High School to keeping his grandchildren entertained on his rocking chair swing, writes The Daily Local News. Lytle passed away on Jan. 4 at 90 years old, but leaves behind...
Feel Like Ice Skating? Take Your Skates for a Spin at These Ice Rinks in Chester County
Ice skating is a favorite winter activity for many, and luckily, there are plenty of ice rinks in Chester County where you can take your skates for a spin, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
West Chester, Cheyney Universities Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both Chester County-based schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune. The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is...
Young Drummer Boy from West Chester Gave His Life to the Civil War Cause
Charley King, a twelve-year-old boy from West Chester, joined the war effort in 1861 as a drummer, but his love for music ended up costing him his life, writes Mark E. Dixon for Main Line Today. When Civil War broke out in 1861, King was among the many who wanted...
$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center
Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check presented Dec. 20 by State Sen. John Kane to Neumann University President Dr. Chris Domes.
Despite Challenges of Interracial Relationship in 1960s, Paoli’s Chubby Checker and His Wife Going Strong
Having to deal with the challenges of being in an interracial relationship in the 1960s only made Chubby Checker and his wife Catharina Loddars’ love grow, writes Philippa Masinde for AmoMama.
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends
Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley.Photo byPhyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley at The Philadelphia Inquirer. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6. In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence
A nursing student performs a hands-on assessment on a male classmate in the nursing simulation lab at Widener University. Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting. The Center...
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News. “When you’re at the wheel, you breathe,” said Debby Wyatt. “There’s nothing like it, and it’s so exciting...
Chester County Resurrects NAMI Chapter in Wake of Mental Health Gap
Chester County’s chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness is making a comeback. The formerly all-volunteer-run chapter was dependent on Pennsylvania’s state-wide NAMI that shut down in 2015. It is now being replaced by the currently-restructuring NAMI Keystone PA, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The new local chapter...
Saint Anthony’s in the Park Rebrands, Set to Open Park Trail and More
As Saint Anthony’s in the Park begins phase one of its redevelopment project, there is also a rebranding effort underway. The park, which will re-emerge as New Garden Hills, will get new signage and renamed roads, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The developers plan to incorporate...
VISTA Careers: County of Chester is looking to hire for these following positions.
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
Local Billionaire Michael Rubin Says ‘No’ to NFTs
Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael Rubin has decided that NFTs aren’t all that after all, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Rubin purchased a 60 percent stake in an NFT company back In October 2021 when he was a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Candy Digital had produced NFTs for...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0