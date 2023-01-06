ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

VISTA.Today

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) Hosts Free Pickleball Clinics Open to the Public

The indoor pickleball courts at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester – part of the 40 pickleball courts operated by the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Join the YMCA of Greater Brandywine on Sunday, Jan. 15 to learn the sport taking the nation by storm during a free introductory pickleball clinic. Clinics will be held at 10 AM and 1 PM at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in downtown West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars

The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6. In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence

A nursing student performs a hands-on assessment on a male classmate in the nursing simulation lab at Widener University. Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting. The Center...
CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Local Billionaire Michael Rubin Says ‘No’ to NFTs

Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael Rubin has decided that NFTs aren’t all that after all, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Rubin purchased a 60 percent stake in an NFT company back In October 2021 when he was a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Candy Digital had produced NFTs for...
BRYN MAWR, PA
VISTA.Today

