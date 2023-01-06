ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Penn School District Introduces New Health Center for Staff

A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
Montgomery County Data Show It as Outlier in Statewide Population Trends Driven by the Pandemic

U.S. Census Bureau data show area population trends as the COVID-19 crisis entered its third year. Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data on 2021–2022 Pennsylvania population trends show significant shifts as residents relocated to what they presumed to be safer locales. But Montgomery County bucked that trend, as reported by Michael Tanenbaum at PhillyVoice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
7 Transferable Skills That Companies Want

If you want to further your career outside your present company, you might look at your resume and feel boxed in by how specialized much of your experience is. But you have likely learned a lot of more generalized skills that would also transfer well to a variety of companies and positions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area

The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade

The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

