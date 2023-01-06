Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center
Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check presented Dec. 20 by State Sen. John Kane to Neumann University President Dr. Chris Domes.
North Penn School District Introduces New Health Center for Staff
A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC. “Soltane Café is a heart-centered café here in Phoenixville” said Krysta Knaster,...
Salus University Occupational Therapy Department Establishes Excellence in Its First Decade
When Dr. Lauren Sponseller, chair of the Occupational Therapy (OT) program at Salus University, joined the department in 2012, the track was in its infancy. Her goal at the time was trying to educate the Elkins Park-located university on what the OT profession is, what it does and, what resources the program would need to become successful.
Mac & Cheese & Hope: Montgomery County Chick-fil-A Locations Help New Jersey Fifth Grader
Two Montgomery County Chick-fil-A locations helped raise more than $24,000 to aid Molly Foley, a Delanco, New Jersey, fifth grader. Northeast Times served up the details on the fundraiser: Mac & Cheese for Molly. The regional effort, which also included Chick-fil-A sites in Bucks and Philadelphia counties, had participating restaurants...
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
Montgomery County Data Show It as Outlier in Statewide Population Trends Driven by the Pandemic
U.S. Census Bureau data show area population trends as the COVID-19 crisis entered its third year. Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data on 2021–2022 Pennsylvania population trends show significant shifts as residents relocated to what they presumed to be safer locales. But Montgomery County bucked that trend, as reported by Michael Tanenbaum at PhillyVoice.
7 Transferable Skills That Companies Want
If you want to further your career outside your present company, you might look at your resume and feel boxed in by how specialized much of your experience is. But you have likely learned a lot of more generalized skills that would also transfer well to a variety of companies and positions.
Gladwyne Church’s Tree-Lighting Featured Plenty of Illumination but No Bulbs or Electricity
When most communities hold a seasonal tree-lighting ceremony, it’s a December night of carols and cocoa. But organizers at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church staged something else entirely. Monica Evans filed the story for FOX 29 Philadelphia.
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area
The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
Conshohocken Artists Create Butter Sculpture for American Dairy Association Farm Show
Two Conshohocken artists have created an intricate, large-scale butter sculpture for the American Dairy Association North East Farm Show. The news was reported via press release to Markets Insider.
New Study Offers Montco Residents Insight into Exposure to Toxic PFAS Chemicals
PFAS chemicals used for fire suppression purposes decades ago in Horsham Township continue to be a concern. A new study, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is providing Montgomery County residents with more insight into their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals, writes Zoë Read for WHYY.
Suburban Community on the Verge of Major Economic Boost from a New Niche Sports Facility
Groundbreaking for the National Sports and Events Center in Coatesville is set for this year and is expected to generate more than 240 jobs for the area, reports The Daily Local News. The nearly $80 million project has already been 15 years in the making, and officials hope to complete...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59 to 67 passengers, many of them children, and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
Photo byWawa at The Reporter. The new GlensideWawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawamascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details.
Copy of This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Nationwide Survey on Buyer Trust Among New Home Builders Reveals a Montco Standout
Lifestory Research, a California market research firm, polled more than 50,000 new-home shoppers across the U.S. Respondents were asked to quantify how much or how little they trusted builders. Leah Draffen collected the responses and analyzed the results.
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars — much of it sourced from fines associated with running red lights — will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer. Montgomery County is getting $760,000 of it, reports Anthony Hennen in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0