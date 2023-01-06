Read full article on original website
Syracuse Firefighters save victim that fell into rocky creek
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters saved a person who fell into the Onondaga Creek off the Dickerson Street bridge near South Clinton Street on Monday, January 9. The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was alerted by the 911 center around 10:08 a.m. of a person that may have landed in the water, and when firefighters […]
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Heavy Police Presence on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in the City of Binghamton earlier this afternoon. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 1:45 p.m. Fox 40 crew members on scene spoke with neighbors who say they heard gunshots. Additionally, authorities on scene state they were responding to...
Police pursue vehicle on Interstate 81, 690 and through Eastwood, find it abandoned
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police pursued a car through sections of Syracuse, including on interstates 81 and 690 and through the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday night, police said. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people possibly armed with guns inside, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police Department.
Man gets DWI after passing out on Cortlandville highway
An Ithaca man is being charged with Driving While Intoxicated after police found him unconscious in a stopped vehicle.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca readies Deer Management Program for February
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca plans to continue harvesting deer. The goal is to reduce the risk of Lyme disease and minimize car collisions. Senior Town Planner Michael Smith says 40 deer were taken last year. But Deputy Town Supervisor Rich DePaolo questions if the program...
whcuradio.com
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
‘Scared’ man drives off in stolen truck, ends up in different state
Sayre, Pa. — A man looking for a warm place to rest ended up sleeping in, then stealing a vehicle police said belonged to a local beverage store. Corey Glenn Stillman said he was scared when people began banging on the side of the truck he'd climbed into outside Lanes Beverage on Dec. 15. The 29-year-old man told police he panicked and drove off with the vehicle. Stillman later told...
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
whcuradio.com
Off-duty Syracuse cop not facing charges after gun goes off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — No charges are being filed against a Syracuse police officer, who fired a gun in his apartment while off duty. Investigators in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say it was an accident, and Officer Ahmad Bradley was not reckless. Last Wednesday, authorities responded to...
whcuradio.com
Cortland County firefighters receive awards
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are getting applause. The Cortlandville Fire Department named Josh Henry and Jonathan Alteri ‘Firefighters of the Year.’ Alteri also won the ‘Life Saving Award.’ Authorities received trophies for their accomplishments. Elsewhere in the county, the Truxton Fire...
27-year-old man dead after North Side shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night, police said. At 11:43 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue where they found two men shot, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. The...
NewsChannel 36
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
1037qcountry.com
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
whcuradio.com
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
whcuradio.com
Village of Lansing Trustee resigns due to health, replacement sought
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Village of Lansing is searching for a new trustee. Officials say trustee Jeff Dobbin has resigned due to health issues, leaving one out of five board positions vacant. The village is looking for a resident to fill the remainder of the term that runs through April 30th of 2024.
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
urbancny.com
Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave
On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
