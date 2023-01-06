ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, WI

kenosha.com

Tony Gonzalez named Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is pleased to announce Tony Gonzalez is the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. Tony was honored during the Common Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michael and Susan Lindholm of Kenosha to mark 50th wedding anniversary

Michael and Susan Lindholm of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary with an anniversary Mass on Sunday, Jan. 15. They also plan a celebration with family and friends on a later date. Michael Lindholm met Susan Schaefer on a blind date arranged by each other their best friends. They...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Gary A. Zerovec

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Gary A. Zerovec, 73 years old, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital. He was born November 27, 1949, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Harry and Barbara (Lesko) Zerovec and remained a lifelong area resident. For...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
kenosha.com

‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

City creates mini-grant opportunity for nonprofits

RACINE — Local nonprofits with an idea for addressing an unmet need in the city, which could be implemented if they just have some funding, now have a grant opportunity through the city. The Community Development Block Grant Advisory board has approved $350,000 in ARPA funds to establish the...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

David and Darlene Drake of Pleasant Prairie mark 50th wedding anniversary

David A and Darlene A. Drake of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a dinner with family and friends. Dave Drake met Darlene Pecsi in Milwaukee where Darlene worked at the Texaco bulk plant on Jones Island. David came to the office to begin the process of purchasing a Texaco franchise in 1972. The station was in Kenosha.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Carmela Tarsitano

KENOSHA – Carmela Tarsitano, age 91, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home in Kenosha. Born on September 18, 1931 in Rende, province of Cosenza, Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Innocenza (Chiappetta) Bruno. On April 7, 1951 she was united...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Felicia F. Arnold

KENOSHA – Felicia Frances Arnold, 96 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at Brookside Care Center on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born in Kenosha, WI, on September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Modesta (Lento) Aceto. She attended Bain Elementary School, Washington Junior High School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1944.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Motivated Mondays: Give More – Milwaukee Community Journal

You ever heard the saying “to give is better than to receive” or “it’s better to give than to receive”? Of course, right? But the question is do you believe it? Does it make sense? Have you ever asked yourself why?. Why is giving so...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Bianca A. Collazo

KENOSHA—Bianca A. Collazo, 32, of Kenosha passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center. She was born on August 24, 1990 to Jose Collazo and Iliana M. Ruiz in Chicago, IL. Bianca enjoyed dancing and singing. She was a loving, caring and...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
FRANKLIN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. – A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8. Sheriff’s officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The fire happened along Highway 53...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

