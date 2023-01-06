Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Tony Gonzalez named Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is pleased to announce Tony Gonzalez is the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. Tony was honored during the Common Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michael and Susan Lindholm of Kenosha to mark 50th wedding anniversary
Michael and Susan Lindholm of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary with an anniversary Mass on Sunday, Jan. 15. They also plan a celebration with family and friends on a later date. Michael Lindholm met Susan Schaefer on a blind date arranged by each other their best friends. They...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gary A. Zerovec
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Gary A. Zerovec, 73 years old, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital. He was born November 27, 1949, in Kenosha, WI, the son of the late Harry and Barbara (Lesko) Zerovec and remained a lifelong area resident. For...
kenosha.com
‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City creates mini-grant opportunity for nonprofits
RACINE — Local nonprofits with an idea for addressing an unmet need in the city, which could be implemented if they just have some funding, now have a grant opportunity through the city. The Community Development Block Grant Advisory board has approved $350,000 in ARPA funds to establish the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
David and Darlene Drake of Pleasant Prairie mark 50th wedding anniversary
David A and Darlene A. Drake of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a dinner with family and friends. Dave Drake met Darlene Pecsi in Milwaukee where Darlene worked at the Texaco bulk plant on Jones Island. David came to the office to begin the process of purchasing a Texaco franchise in 1972. The station was in Kenosha.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Carmela Tarsitano
KENOSHA – Carmela Tarsitano, age 91, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home in Kenosha. Born on September 18, 1931 in Rende, province of Cosenza, Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Innocenza (Chiappetta) Bruno. On April 7, 1951 she was united...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Felicia F. Arnold
KENOSHA – Felicia Frances Arnold, 96 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at Brookside Care Center on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born in Kenosha, WI, on September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Modesta (Lento) Aceto. She attended Bain Elementary School, Washington Junior High School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1944.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Motivated Mondays: Give More – Milwaukee Community Journal
You ever heard the saying “to give is better than to receive” or “it’s better to give than to receive”? Of course, right? But the question is do you believe it? Does it make sense? Have you ever asked yourself why?. Why is giving so...
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
spectrumnews1.com
First African American woman sheriff of Wisconsin sworn into office
MILWAUKEE — History was made Friday, as the first African American woman was sworn in as the Milwaukee County sheriff. She’s also the first African American woman to take on a sheriff position in the state of Wisconsin. Denita Ball took her oath of office Friday after winning...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bianca A. Collazo
KENOSHA—Bianca A. Collazo, 32, of Kenosha passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center. She was born on August 24, 1990 to Jose Collazo and Iliana M. Ruiz in Chicago, IL. Bianca enjoyed dancing and singing. She was a loving, caring and...
WISN
Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kenosha
Kenosha might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kenosha.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
MSOE wrestling team bus fire in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. – A bus carrying the Milwaukee School of Engineering wrestling team caught fire Saturday night, Jan. 8. Sheriff’s officials said the MSOE wrestling team was on their way home from competing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The fire happened along Highway 53...
Almost 100 Inmates in Wisconsin Prison Graduate From Milwaukee Area Technical College
In 2022, eleven inmates in the Wisconsin prison system earned a certificate in welding through the Second Chance program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. That makes a total of nearly 100 inmates since the program began. Hienok Demessie, an African American inmate, is one of the 11 men serving time...
WILX-TV
Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997. Ricker’s body was found along the Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 has been identified 25 years later.
