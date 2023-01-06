A Dubuque teen has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for numerous burglaries. 19 year old Tristen Smith was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In the most recent case, Smith faced charges of 16 counts of third-degree burglary as a repeat offender and one count each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and second-degree theft. Police officers investigating a recent string of vehicle burglaries executed a search warrant on October 9th at Smith’s residence. Smith was found in the attic of the residence with a large number of stolen items.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO