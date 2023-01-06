Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison-area middle and high school youth will come together for 2023 MLK Youth Call to Service
Middle and high school youth across Dane County will gather at Madison’s Central Library for “a day on, not off” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 16 — for the 2023 MLK Youth Call to Service, which will be an in-person event this year after going virtual the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, the Dubuque Regional Airport announced that it has postponed the Avelo Airlines debut because the airport didn’t obtain the Transportation Security Administration’s approval of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s airport security plan in time. The first Avelo Airlines flight from Dubuque to...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Teen Gets 31 Years in Prison For Burglaries
A Dubuque teen has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for numerous burglaries. 19 year old Tristen Smith was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In the most recent case, Smith faced charges of 16 counts of third-degree burglary as a repeat offender and one count each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and second-degree theft. Police officers investigating a recent string of vehicle burglaries executed a search warrant on October 9th at Smith’s residence. Smith was found in the attic of the residence with a large number of stolen items.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
