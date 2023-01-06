ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glensidelocal.com

Upcoming approvals for Jenkintown apartments & grocery store

Jenkintown Borough has a number of large projects going through approval processes, including three apartment building proposals and one grocery store, each of which have yet to receive official names. 501 Washington Lane Apartments. A proposed 26-unit apartment building at 501 Washington Lane has received each of the Borough’s requisite...
JENKINTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading City Council reacts to death of Frank Denbowski

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council took time Monday night to remember Frank Denbowski, who died Saturday at 46 years old. Denbowski held numerous roles with the city over the past 20 years, with his most recent as Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff and as interim managing director.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Administrator Salaries on Pottsgrove School Agenda

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Annual approval of salaries for executives who hold administrative positions in the Pottsgrove School District, embodied in what as known as the district’s Act 93 Administrative Compensation Plan, is on the 15-page Tuesday night (Jan. 10, 2023) agenda of the Board of School Directors.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

October, November and December: Central Bucks School District under fire, political careers of Mastriano and Oz on ice

A Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union complaint alleges discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Bucks School District, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. New Hope-Solebury School District launches a capital campaign to build its first-ever stadium complex. In other campaign...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community

BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'

(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Whitetail Begins Automated Pick-Ups in Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Whitetail Disposal Inc., a family-owned waste hauling company headquartered in Perkiomenville, has been awarded a three-year contract valued at nearly $2.4 million to provide “comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection” to the borough of Collegeville, it said Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). The agreement,...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Lower Pottsgrove PTA Hosts Health, Wellness Fair

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Health and Wellness Fair hosted by the Lower Pottsgrove Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association is scheduled for Jan. 27 (2023; Friday) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the school, 1329 Buchert Rd. The event is free to attend, open to the public, and intended to promote local sports, recreation activities, and community health.
wesb.com

PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Jan. 9, 2023) compilation consists of four obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Jamie Elizabeth Szalwinski, 37, of Leesport, survivors in...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search

LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing mother. According to a post from the Facebook page of District Attorney Kevin Steele, they are looking for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown who lives on Stratford Court, which is in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy