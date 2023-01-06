Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Related
glensidelocal.com
Upcoming approvals for Jenkintown apartments & grocery store
Jenkintown Borough has a number of large projects going through approval processes, including three apartment building proposals and one grocery store, each of which have yet to receive official names. 501 Washington Lane Apartments. A proposed 26-unit apartment building at 501 Washington Lane has received each of the Borough’s requisite...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council reacts to death of Frank Denbowski
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council took time Monday night to remember Frank Denbowski, who died Saturday at 46 years old. Denbowski held numerous roles with the city over the past 20 years, with his most recent as Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff and as interim managing director.
sanatogapost.com
Administrator Salaries on Pottsgrove School Agenda
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Annual approval of salaries for executives who hold administrative positions in the Pottsgrove School District, embodied in what as known as the district’s Act 93 Administrative Compensation Plan, is on the 15-page Tuesday night (Jan. 10, 2023) agenda of the Board of School Directors.
Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
This rare 213-acre open space in Marple is Delaware County's newest park. An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
buckscountyherald.com
October, November and December: Central Bucks School District under fire, political careers of Mastriano and Oz on ice
A Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union complaint alleges discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Bucks School District, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. New Hope-Solebury School District launches a capital campaign to build its first-ever stadium complex. In other campaign...
fox29.com
Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community
BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'
(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party. ...
Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County
WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
State College
This Pa. County Is About to Start a Hand Recount of Its 2020 Presidential Election Results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
lehighvalleynews.com
Parking Authority disrupts Bethlehem church sale, spurs debate at Southside meeting
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Members of three Lutheran congregations in Bethlehem met Sunday St. John’s Windish on the city's Southside to hear from leaders of the churches’ governing committees about the impending sale of their churches to Lehigh University. As three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem merge, they are...
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer, and $760,000 of it is coming to Montgomery County. Anthony Hennen reported the investment in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will support 36 different safety measures across the state, including efforts to...
sanatogapost.com
Whitetail Begins Automated Pick-Ups in Collegeville
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Whitetail Disposal Inc., a family-owned waste hauling company headquartered in Perkiomenville, has been awarded a three-year contract valued at nearly $2.4 million to provide “comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection” to the borough of Collegeville, it said Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). The agreement,...
sanatogapost.com
Lower Pottsgrove PTA Hosts Health, Wellness Fair
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Health and Wellness Fair hosted by the Lower Pottsgrove Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association is scheduled for Jan. 27 (2023; Friday) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the school, 1329 Buchert Rd. The event is free to attend, open to the public, and intended to promote local sports, recreation activities, and community health.
wesb.com
PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures
All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Jan. 9, 2023) compilation consists of four obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Jamie Elizabeth Szalwinski, 37, of Leesport, survivors in...
Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
sanatogapost.com
Teams Successful in Lower Salford Township Search
LOWER SALFORD PA – First responders have successfully ended their early Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023) search for a missing 27-year-old Lower Salford woman whom township police say seemingly left her home of “her own choosing.” An afternoon announcement indicated she was located “safe and unharmed.”. Details...
abc27.com
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing mother. According to a post from the Facebook page of District Attorney Kevin Steele, they are looking for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown who lives on Stratford Court, which is in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
Comments / 0