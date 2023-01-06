Forecast: Cooler air arrives

A drastic difference can be felt outside after yesterday’s cold front brought cooler temperatures and lower dew points.

Although this comfortable weather is expected to hang around for the weekend, we are at a high to very high risk for wildfires spreading. This is all due to the lower relative humidity, dry conditions, and winds in the teens.

Expect to stay dry through tonight and all weekend. However, you will want a jacket for late-night Friday plans and early Saturday as lows drop into the lower 50s to upper 40s.

An area of high pressure across the deep south will keep us mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the weekend.