Athens, GA

Local briefs include spring registration at UGA

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
Today is a registration day at UGA, with students signing up for the spring semester classes that are set to begin Monday at the University of Georgia. Monday is also the first day of classes for students at the University of North Georgia, and at Athens Technical College.

An Elberton woman is accused of stealing more than $300 thousand from the bank account of a business in Elbert County: there is a long list of charges for 36 year-old Rebecca Crider, who was booked into the Elbert County detention center on counts that include felony theft. Bond was set at $30 thousand.

There are child molestation allegations for an Elbert County man. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 20 year-old Rylan Norton faces counts that include sexual battery and electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors.

Investigators in the Oakwood Police Department say foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wal Mart store in Oakwood.

City officials in Gainesville say cleanup is complete after this week’s sewage spill. About one thousand gallons of raw sewage flowed into Limestone Creek, a tributary of Lake Lanier, on Wednesday.

WGAU

UGA honors broadcaster, former school superintendent

The University of Georgia has named Richard Dunn and Xernona Thomas as the recipients of the 2023 Footsteps Award. This annual award, given this year on the 62nd anniversary of desegregation at UGA, recognizes UGA graduates who are following in the pioneering footsteps of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Hamilton Holmes and Mary Frances Early, UGA’s first African American students.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC: look for bigger bills after December deep freeze

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says its members can look for higher utility bills in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend cold snap that descended on northeast Georgia. The Christmas holiday weekend brought record-setting low temperatures across Jackson EMC’s 10-county service area. When the temperatures dropped to single digits, people ran their heating systems longer to combat the frigid temperatures outside. Increases in energy consumption will likely lead to higher bills. Some members are receiving bills now that include those days of extreme weather impact.
JACKSON, GA
WGAU

Heartburn in Hoschton: residents complain about new development

Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said Rhonda McKinney. Residents showed...
HOSCHTON, GA
WGAU

UNG marks sesquicentennial

The University of North Georgia hosted a community celebration of the 150-year anniversary of the school’s first day of classes. It was the latest special event in UNG’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, which serves as an opportunity to honor the university’s heritage, celebrate its present achievements, and focus on where it will lead next.
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

A-CC Public Works: temporary bridge for Fowler Mill Road is coming soon

Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says construction of what will be a temporary bridge on Fowler Mill Road over Little Bear Creek is set to begin this week. It’s a bridge that has been closed for nearly two years after inspectors from Athens-Clarke County and the Georgia DOT deemed the existing bridge unsafe for travel. City Hall says construction of a permanent bridge for Fowler Mill Road is still years away. The temporary bridge is expected to be open to traffic by mid-March.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Dominant Dogs run it back, winning second straight national championship

The Georgia Bulldog football team is expected to land in Atlanta sometime after 5 o’clock this afternoon and bus back to Athens sometime after 6:30 this evening. They will bring back to campus the national championship trophy they won with last night’s 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. It’s the second straight title for coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Athens

The GBI has released the name of the Athens man killed in last Friday night’s officer-involved shooting: Clinton Burkhalter was 42 years old. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was suspected of driving a stolen car when he fired shots from the driveway of a home on Smokey Road. Burkhalter was killed. No officers were injured. The two officers involved are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing GBI investigation.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Former Ga Bulldog coach is elected to the College Football Hall of Fame

He coached the Georgia Bulldogs from 2001 through 2015, winning two Southeastern Conference championships en route to eight top ten finishes. Mark Richt has been chosen for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. From Claude Felton, UGA Sports Communications... Former University Georgia head football coach Mark...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

