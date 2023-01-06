Local briefs include spring registration at UGA

Today is a registration day at UGA, with students signing up for the spring semester classes that are set to begin Monday at the University of Georgia. Monday is also the first day of classes for students at the University of North Georgia, and at Athens Technical College.

An Elberton woman is accused of stealing more than $300 thousand from the bank account of a business in Elbert County: there is a long list of charges for 36 year-old Rebecca Crider, who was booked into the Elbert County detention center on counts that include felony theft. Bond was set at $30 thousand.

There are child molestation allegations for an Elbert County man. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 20 year-old Rylan Norton faces counts that include sexual battery and electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors.

Investigators in the Oakwood Police Department say foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wal Mart store in Oakwood.

City officials in Gainesville say cleanup is complete after this week’s sewage spill. About one thousand gallons of raw sewage flowed into Limestone Creek, a tributary of Lake Lanier, on Wednesday.

