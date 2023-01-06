ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Charged with 3rd Arson in 1 Month

Authorities believe they have arrested the man responsible for starting Sunday night's fire at the former Word of Life Church in Chadwicks. And, it isn't the first time in the past month he's been arrested for allegedly trying to burn down a building. New Hartford Police have once again arrested...
CHADWICKS, NY
Big Frog 104

This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers

Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
SYRACUSE, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New hotel proposed in eastern Onondaga County

DeWitt, N.Y. – A new, four-story hotel with 126 rooms is proposed for a vacant piece of land at 6595 Thompson Road in the Carrier Circle area. The hotel, which would be named the Liv-Away Hotel, is being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based West 77 Partners, said Steve Calocerinos of Calocerinos Engineers. The engineering firm is working on the project.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

The Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is Still Full of Old VHS Tapes

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. Holy Time Capsule, Batman! You might spot a VHS copy of Batman on the shelves of the abandoned TNT Video in Utica. The eerie, deserted video rental...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man charged with menacing police

Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
UTICA, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.

Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy