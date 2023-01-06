ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Outsider.com

Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders

If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Major Lovie Smith update revealed

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is fearful he could be the team’s second one-and-done. So the coach is attempting to do something about it. Smith will reportedly meet with Texans owner Cal McNair according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Concerned that he’ll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting Read more... The post Major Lovie Smith update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles

Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

South Oak Cliff Finally Celebrates Title Win After Delay

Crowds lined up Saturday to support the South Oak Cliff football’s second consecutive state title win. The parade and celebration were initially scheduled for last month, but an arctic blast before the holidays postponed the events. On Saturday, the parade route included several blocks along Marsalis Avenue. Sekethia Wallace...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders Live on 01/08

On Sunday, January 8 at 4:25 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) will play the Washington Commanders (7-8-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, January 8...
WASHINGTON, DC
