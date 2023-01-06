Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Cowboys Fans Roast Dak Prescott After Rough Dallas Loss to Commanders
If you’re a fan of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, you definitely need a hug — or maybe an extra beer — after what unfolded at FedEx Field against Washington. There was no explanation for a 26-6 loss to an opponent featuring a rookie QB making his NFL debut. In fact, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell definitely had the better stat game than Prescott. Plus, there’s the win in his first start.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Dak 1-Word 'Expletive' for His Play in Cowboys Loss
The Dallas Cowboys’ performance against the doomed Washington Commanders remains concerning.
Major Lovie Smith update revealed
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is fearful he could be the team’s second one-and-done. So the coach is attempting to do something about it. Smith will reportedly meet with Texans owner Cal McNair according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Concerned that he’ll be the second consecutive one-and-done Texans coach, Lovie Smith has been meeting Read more... The post Major Lovie Smith update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Dallas Cowboys pulling for TCU to bring home title; Jerry Jones says TCU is no joke
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called TCU’s season magical and TCU quarterback Max Duggan has impressed Dak Prescott with his toughness
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
'A family' | DMV Buffalo Bills supporters rally behind Damar Hamlin
WASHINGTON — It's been nearly a week since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest Monday night stunned the NFL and the nation. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital and the NFL canceled the remainder of that game. Sunday, for the first time since Hamlin went down, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
South Oak Cliff Finally Celebrates Title Win After Delay
Crowds lined up Saturday to support the South Oak Cliff football’s second consecutive state title win. The parade and celebration were initially scheduled for last month, but an arctic blast before the holidays postponed the events. On Saturday, the parade route included several blocks along Marsalis Avenue. Sekethia Wallace...
NFL playoff picture: Updated chances to clinch, projected bracket
We're live tracking close playoff hunts in both conferences. Who is in -- or out -- based on ESPN's Football Power Index current projections?
Cowboys Result 'The Worst Thing That Could've Happened!' Shouts ESPN
ESPN's football analysts were not pleased with the way the Dallas Cowboys' starters rolled over on Sunday in Landover.
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders Live on 01/08
On Sunday, January 8 at 4:25 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) will play the Washington Commanders (7-8-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, January 8...
'It Starts With Me!' Dak Takes Blame for Cowboys Whupping
The Dallas Cowboys put forth their worst showing against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and Dak Prescott wants his team to take accountability for the horror show at FedEx Field.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0