Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Burn resolution approved by commissioners Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As one of their final actions as a three-person board, the Reno County Commission on Monday approved the burn resolution that had been worked on for much of 2022. "This took away the 50 feet away from a structure for that recreational burning," said commissioner Ron...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KDOT approves bids for upcoming projects

TOPEKA, Kan. —The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Dec. 14, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

County could start committee on opioid fund use

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission on Monday received an update from County Administrator Randy Partington on the opioid settlement agreements and how much money the county might get. "Right now, I think, there's an estimate, the most recent estimate, Reno County will get around $140,000 from those...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas shoe store reports 175 pairs of shoes missing

A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Whitesel still waiting on letter from governor

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new five member Reno County Commission only officially had four members on Monday, because the appointment of John Whitesel in District 4 is still waiting on paperwork. "We're waiting on a letter being signed by the Governor of Kansas to authorize that," said County Administrator...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Goss: Unemployment is bright spot, even as rates rise

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve continues to make are having an effect. "We're seeing it across the economy," Goss said. "Not seeing it so much in the job market. Even in the Mid-America region and in Kansas, the overall job numbers are looking reasonably well. In other words, the unemployment rate is down at really good levels. The issue, of course, is the shortage of workers."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Boil water advisory for Pretty Prairie

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or...
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

Inman Disc Golf Food Drive tournament held

INMAN, Kan. —On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities.
INMAN, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon

A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita

Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

