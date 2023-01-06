Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burn resolution approved by commissioners Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As one of their final actions as a three-person board, the Reno County Commission on Monday approved the burn resolution that had been worked on for much of 2022. "This took away the 50 feet away from a structure for that recreational burning," said commissioner Ron...
KDOT approves bids for upcoming projects
TOPEKA, Kan. —The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Dec. 14, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40...
Peel Center remodel bid correction on Thursday HutchCC agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The price tag for the remodel of the 2nd floor of the Peel Center at Hutchinson Community College is going up. On the agenda for Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting is a revision to the bid for that project. The administration recommends that the board overturn...
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
Stream Advisory Issued for a Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton, Kansas. The stream advisory results from operation problems at the city of Newton’s wastewater plant. The city of Newton is working...
County could start committee on opioid fund use
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission on Monday received an update from County Administrator Randy Partington on the opioid settlement agreements and how much money the county might get. "Right now, I think, there's an estimate, the most recent estimate, Reno County will get around $140,000 from those...
Johnson gives outline of Facility Steering Committee schedule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson talked to the Board of Education at their meeting Monday night about attempting to put the meetings for the Facility Steering Committee on the nights of the first board meetings in the month, normally the second Mondays of the month.
Chamber: No position on speeding up food sales tax rollback
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs, Eric Stafford is clear that the Chamber doesn't hold a position on the potential speeding up of the elimination of the food sales tax. "We don't have a problem, or a position, on the food sales tax," Stafford said....
Kansas shoe store reports 175 pairs of shoes missing
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Whitesel still waiting on letter from governor
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new five member Reno County Commission only officially had four members on Monday, because the appointment of John Whitesel in District 4 is still waiting on paperwork. "We're waiting on a letter being signed by the Governor of Kansas to authorize that," said County Administrator...
Goss: Unemployment is bright spot, even as rates rise
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve continues to make are having an effect. "We're seeing it across the economy," Goss said. "Not seeing it so much in the job market. Even in the Mid-America region and in Kansas, the overall job numbers are looking reasonably well. In other words, the unemployment rate is down at really good levels. The issue, of course, is the shortage of workers."
Boil water advisory for Pretty Prairie
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system located in Reno County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or...
Inman Disc Golf Food Drive tournament held
INMAN, Kan. —On a chilly Saturday morning, 85 Disc Golfers descended on Lambert Park in Inman to participate in the 8th Annual Disc Golf Food Drive tournament. “This was the biggest group of Disc Golfers we’ve ever had on the Inman course,” said tournament director Bentley Richert. The tournament, held on January 7th, drew competitors from 23 different communities.
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
Farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode mental illness stigma
MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch’s struggle with depression coincided with his brother’s cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop. Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family’s century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn’t an option, he...
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon
A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
wichitabyeb.com
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
South Wichita park doesn’t need a half million dollars more planning. Just do it. | Opinion
City Hall should be able to convert former Clapp Golf Course into a park without a $530,000 consulting spend.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0