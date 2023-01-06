ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

A government heavy approach won’t work on the Tropicana Field site | Letters

 4 days ago
An aerial view of Tropicana Field and the surrounding area looking east towards downtown in 2021. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Less government, please

Some vexing questions about the plans to redevelop the Tropicana Field site | Column, Dec. 29

Mayor Ken Welch concludes the city’s redevelopment efforts on the Gas Plant district in the 1970s and 1980s resulted in “a sacrifice for the greater good” with unkept promises. We are now asked to believe that local government will get it right this time.

Guest columnist Tom Mullins is spot on with his criticism of the city’s approach to redeveloping the 86-acre property. The only way to guarantee success is for local government to get out of the way.

Scott Foelgner, St. Petersburg

Lead, not follow

So Congress is a mess. That’s how it’s supposed to be. | Jan. 5

The way Democratic former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ran the House mirrored the way her party would like to run the country, as a top-down authoritarian state. A select group of “experts” would make the decisions (because they’re so much smarter than the rest of us) and then we’d be threatened, cajoled and coaxed into compliance. Columnist Jonah Goldberg is right. We expect our elected representatives to do exactly that, represent us, not simply to be myrmidons.

John S.V. Weiss, Spring Hill

Here’s a solution

Facing migration flood, US resumes services at Cuban embassy | Jan. 5

Maybe I’m missing something but doesn’t a lot of the blame for migrants storming our borders lie with us? We have hit countries like Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua with tough economic and political sanctions which have heavily contributed to the miserable conditions in those countries. We then complain when the beleaguered citizens flee and head here. If we dealt with these countries as we do with, say, Saudi Arabia, there would be a lot fewer people headed here.

Pete Wilford, Holiday

Freedom by another name

A victory lap: The inauguration of Gov. Ron DeSantis | Jan. 4

Gov. Ron DeSantis has given us many freedoms. We are free to ignore science and kill those who are close to us and random people. We are free to distort history and only teach the parts that don’t offend the snowflakes. We are free to hate whole communities of people so he can win political fights. We are free to ignore facts we don’t like and invent our own reality. So many freedoms to ensure that hate and violence are the order of the day.

Christopher Radulich, Apollo Beach

