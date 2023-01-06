Read full article on original website
WCJB
Lake City still assessing how to move forward after Columbia County’s Richardson decision
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - No Lake City meeting this week means residents will have to wait to hear how the city plans to deal with Columbia County leaders’ decision to pull out of the Richardson Community Center. Mayor Stephen Witt’s biggest concern is how the city will move...
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
korncountry.com
Public’s help requested in Union County shooting
UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred...
wuft.org
‘This many Black folks have not been in Rosewood since the massacre’: Rosewood centennial events begin
This month marks the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Rosewood. Rosewood was a majority Black community in Levy County. In January of 1923, a white vigilante mob murdered Black residents and set fire to the town. Listen above to a report from the Sunday wreath laying ceremony in Rosewood...
ocala-news.com
Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne
Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic passes away
Marion County Fire Rescue announced this afternoon that a local firefighter/paramedic has sadly passed away. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce the passing of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten,” stated Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. Wooten was a 14-year veteran firefighter who joined Marion...
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
WCJB
Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
WCJB
Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
wuft.org
The Point, Jan. 9, 2023: WUFT Special Report: Unsecured guns lead to unintended deaths
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News Special Report: Unsecured guns and unintended deaths: A preventable epidemic? “Unintentional shootings affect hundreds of U.S. children each year. From foolish teenage games to curious children finding a guardian’s guns, nearly one child per day is injured or killed in such a case.”
WCJB
Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are pursuing charges against a man they say threatened and attacked a deputy trying to break up a bar fight. According to the arrest report, Aaron Beam, 43, was arrested on Sunday morning on charges of burglary with an assault or battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.
villages-news.com
Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant
A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant. Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
wuft.org
The Point, Jan. 10, 2023: WUFT Special Report: Bradley Hulett
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News Special Report: Bradley Hulett: ‘He was the glue of our team’ “Meagan was sitting in her Las Vegas hotel room when her son’s girlfriend called her cell phone. ‘Bradley’s been shot,’ the girl said hysterically. Meagan almost laughed. ‘Bradley hasn’t been shot,’ she said. ‘What are you talking about?’ Then, her husband called. The unimaginable solidified into stark reality.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala police officer retires after 26-year career
An Ocala Police Department officer has retired after 26 years of service to the community. Over the course of his career, Officer Jason Douglas was involved in many units such as the honor guard, hostage negotiation, and rifle team, and he was also a field training officer. Additionally, he enjoyed serving as a school resource officer at multiple local schools, including Hillcrest.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony
Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
ocala-news.com
Resident asks for increased police presence on SW 60th Avenue to catch speeders
I have contacted law enforcement concerning the speeding on SW 60th Avenue. The speed limit is 45 mph, and most people in big trucks and semis feel like this is the racetrack between Highway 27 and Highway 200. Homes rattle and pictures move on walls. I’ve clocked people doing 70...
