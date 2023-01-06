ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
korncountry.com

Public’s help requested in Union County shooting

UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
ocala-news.com

Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne

Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic passes away

Marion County Fire Rescue announced this afternoon that a local firefighter/paramedic has sadly passed away. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce the passing of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten,” stated Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. Wooten was a 14-year veteran firefighter who joined Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Jan. 9, 2023: WUFT Special Report: Unsecured guns lead to unintended deaths

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News Special Report: Unsecured guns and unintended deaths: A preventable epidemic? “Unintentional shootings affect hundreds of U.S. children each year. From foolish teenage games to curious children finding a guardian’s guns, nearly one child per day is injured or killed in such a case.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

The Point, Jan. 10, 2023: WUFT Special Report: Bradley Hulett

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News Special Report: Bradley Hulett: ‘He was the glue of our team’ “Meagan was sitting in her Las Vegas hotel room when her son’s girlfriend called her cell phone. ‘Bradley’s been shot,’ the girl said hysterically. Meagan almost laughed. ‘Bradley hasn’t been shot,’ she said. ‘What are you talking about?’ Then, her husband called. The unimaginable solidified into stark reality.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police officer retires after 26-year career

An Ocala Police Department officer has retired after 26 years of service to the community. Over the course of his career, Officer Jason Douglas was involved in many units such as the honor guard, hostage negotiation, and rifle team, and he was also a field training officer. Additionally, he enjoyed serving as a school resource officer at multiple local schools, including Hillcrest.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony

Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
GAINESVILLE, FL

