Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO