uhcougars.com

SEASON RECAP: Volleyball Posts Record Season in 2022

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball program reached heights not seen by the Cougars in over 25 years during the squad's 2022 campaign. A 30-4 record, including a 19-1 mark in conference play, included 15 sweeps and the team's first win against a ranked opponent since 2003. NON-CONFERENCE...
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
KTRE

Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
24hip-hop.com

Benni Draco Making Moves In Houston’s Music Scene

Houston, Texas artist Benni Draco is a hiphop sensation bringing a new wave in music. His music gives off a vibe unlike any other, and he does his best to be as unique as possible. Inspired by his parents, fashion, and overall life, he wouldn’t be where he is today without it.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot after leaving concert in east downtown Houston

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a shooter after a man was hit leaving a concert with his girlfriend in east downtown (EaDo) Houston overnight Sunday. It happened a little after midnight when Houston Police say an unidentified man in his late 20s was in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway with his girlfriend. The two were walking back from a concert when they were approached by two men in a white Dodge.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Houston Police Strike & Kill ANOTHER Pedestrian | Houston

LOCATION: 5500 Aldine Bender Rd. HPD officer was involved in a fatal auto vs pedestrian. The ped is deceased at the scene. It was reported the HPD officer was responding to a non code 1 call. Lights and sirens are not needed. He was traveling westbound on Aldine Bender Rd...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Check Out This Reckless Driver Slamming Into Houston SWAT Officer

This is starting to seem like just another day in Houston. A person driving a Lexus approached train tracks as the crossing arms were down and red flashing lights were engaged. The driver ignored the lights and recklessly swerved around the crossing arms. After the erratic driver weaseled its way...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man dead after crash near west Houston, allegedly racing

HOUSTON - A man is dead after a car crash near west Houston where he was possibly racing another car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was driving a white Ford F-250 southbound at 8600 Fry Road. A woman was driving northbound in a gray Mazda CX-9 and was turning left onto Morrison Grove Drive.
