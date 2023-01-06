Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
Egypt Receives Back Looted Ancient Sarcophagus From Houston Museum
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat On
uhcougars.com
SEASON RECAP: Volleyball Posts Record Season in 2022
HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball program reached heights not seen by the Cougars in over 25 years during the squad's 2022 campaign. A 30-4 record, including a 19-1 mark in conference play, included 15 sweeps and the team's first win against a ranked opponent since 2003. NON-CONFERENCE...
Mikal Harrison-Pilot, nation's No. 8 athlete, commits to Houston Cougars on national television
The All-American Bowl broadcast started with a bang Saturday. Prior to kickoff, Temple (Texas) four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot announced his commitment to the Houston Cougars over California, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas: The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back is rated the nation's ...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Boys Basketball - District 21-6A: United 64 Summer Creek 45 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The Beaumont United Timberwolves improve to 3-0 in District 21-6A play with a win over Summer Creek. Wesley Yates III scored 17 points and became United's all time leading scorer with almost two months of the season left to play.
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
KTRE
Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
24hip-hop.com
Benni Draco Making Moves In Houston’s Music Scene
Houston, Texas artist Benni Draco is a hiphop sensation bringing a new wave in music. His music gives off a vibe unlike any other, and he does his best to be as unique as possible. Inspired by his parents, fashion, and overall life, he wouldn’t be where he is today without it.
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
NOLA rapper Rob49 among those shot on set of French Montana music video
New Orleans-based rapper Rob49 is recovering in a Miami-area hospital after police say he was one of as many as 10 people shot while filming a music video on Thursday evening.
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
fox26houston.com
Man shot after leaving concert in east downtown Houston
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a shooter after a man was hit leaving a concert with his girlfriend in east downtown (EaDo) Houston overnight Sunday. It happened a little after midnight when Houston Police say an unidentified man in his late 20s was in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway with his girlfriend. The two were walking back from a concert when they were approached by two men in a white Dodge.
defendernetwork.com
Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires
As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
fox26houston.com
Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber
Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
onscene.tv
Houston Police Strike & Kill ANOTHER Pedestrian | Houston
LOCATION: 5500 Aldine Bender Rd. HPD officer was involved in a fatal auto vs pedestrian. The ped is deceased at the scene. It was reported the HPD officer was responding to a non code 1 call. Lights and sirens are not needed. He was traveling westbound on Aldine Bender Rd...
Check Out This Reckless Driver Slamming Into Houston SWAT Officer
This is starting to seem like just another day in Houston. A person driving a Lexus approached train tracks as the crossing arms were down and red flashing lights were engaged. The driver ignored the lights and recklessly swerved around the crossing arms. After the erratic driver weaseled its way...
NOLA.com
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
Click2Houston.com
Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus
HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
onscene.tv
Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
fox26houston.com
Man dead after crash near west Houston, allegedly racing
HOUSTON - A man is dead after a car crash near west Houston where he was possibly racing another car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was driving a white Ford F-250 southbound at 8600 Fry Road. A woman was driving northbound in a gray Mazda CX-9 and was turning left onto Morrison Grove Drive.
