HOUSTON - A search is underway for a shooter after a man was hit leaving a concert with his girlfriend in east downtown (EaDo) Houston overnight Sunday. It happened a little after midnight when Houston Police say an unidentified man in his late 20s was in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway with his girlfriend. The two were walking back from a concert when they were approached by two men in a white Dodge.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO