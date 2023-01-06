The MBTA trolley operator who was at the controls during a major crash in 2021 is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, as a trial gets underway. Owen Turner, who is accused of causing the Green Line trolley crash back in July of 2021, is being charged with negligence. The crash on Commonwealth Avenue left 27 people hurt, including four MBTA employees. It happened at 6 p.m., when the trains were filled with dozens of riders.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO