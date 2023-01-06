ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

NECN

Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation

A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police. Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
NECN

Trial to Begin for Operator of Green Line Trolley During 2021 Crash

The MBTA trolley operator who was at the controls during a major crash in 2021 is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, as a trial gets underway. Owen Turner, who is accused of causing the Green Line trolley crash back in July of 2021, is being charged with negligence. The crash on Commonwealth Avenue left 27 people hurt, including four MBTA employees. It happened at 6 p.m., when the trains were filled with dozens of riders.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Worcester Resident Rescued By Firefighters, Hospitalized After House Blaze

One person was rescued Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Worcester Fire Department says it was called to Litchfield Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Responding crews encountered heavy fire in the front of the home, with flames shooting out of the roof toward the back.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

2 Shot in Vehicle in Cambridge, According to Police

Two people were shot Monday night while sitting in a vehicle in Cambridge, Massachusetts, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Windsor Street, not far from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Cambridge Police Department said both victims were treated at...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

NH Firefighter Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist who died following a crash Monday night in Hudson, New Hampshire, has been identified as a firefighter and paramedic for the town's fire department. Hudson police and fire responded to Route 102 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the police department. When crews got to the crash, they began treating the hurt motorcyclist, but he died on scene, according to a news release.
HUDSON, NH
NECN

2 People Possibly Shot in Belmont, Police Say

Two people were apparently shot Monday night in Belmont, Massachusetts, sparking a police investigation into the matter, according to authorities in the town. Police got two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive around 5:20 p.m., according to a news release. Police found shell casings and a magazine at the scene, but they didn't find any victims or suspects, the news release said.
BELMONT, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood

HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-0f-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
HANOVER, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
MERRIMACK, NH
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA

